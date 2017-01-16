Speaker Wants Reappraisal Of Armed Forces’ Rules

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA), Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Owaji-Ibani has called for the re-appraisal of the rules and regulations guiding the activities of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Making the call yesterday in a chat with newsmen after the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Port Harcourt, Ibani said that the activities of the armed forces, especially in the December 10, 2016 legislative rerun election, “were entirely different from what we use to know about the Nigeria Armed forces in Nigeria”.

He facilitated with the Armed forces in remembrance of their men who staked their lives to protect, secure and defend the integrity of the country, said Nigeria needs to have a law for proper caring of the family of those who serve the country meritoriously irrespective of their ranks.

Ibani also called for proper check on the activities of officers and men of Nigeria’s armed forces who jettisoned their official duties for politics in the country.

The Speaker regretted that the activities of some military personnel in the last rerun election in Rivers State has shown that the Nigerian Armed Forces has become a tool for political manipulation by the All progressives congress (APC).

He called on the Nigeria Armed Forces to shun partisanship and focus on their constitutional duties of defending the country’s territorial integrity.

Also speaking, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ahoada West Local Government Area, Mr. Jerry Akuru called for the support of both Federal and State governments to the families of Nigeria’s fallen heroes as such support will spur serving officers into putting more efforts at protecting the nation against external aggression.

The Council boss commended Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his unallying support to the Nigerian Armed Forces to ensure security of lives and property in the state.

Enoch Epelle