RSG To Reorganise TIMARIV

The Rivers State Government plans to reorganize the state Road Traffic Management Authority (TIMARIV), to help improve the traffic situation in the state.

Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on Traffic Control and Motor Parks Development, Ulamu Arugu, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt last week.

Arugu explained that reckless driving and other unwholesome activities by road users prompted the plan to reorganize TIMARIV.

He further advised motorists to obey traffic rules at all times. “One of the major causes of traffic congestion in the state is the human factor, “A lot of people are actually impatient, even after the efforts government has put in as regards traffic lights and all other measures to curb traffic distortion.

The SA explained that, over time, it has been very difficult to get people obey simple traffic rules.

Arugu further explained that at the moment government is working toward actualizing adherence to traffic rules on the roads especially in Port Harcourt metropolis and its environs.

He disclosed that what the police and the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) were doing in the area of traffic control was an interim arrangement.

“At this moment, the police and the FRSC are doing an interim job on behalf of the state because the state is on the verge of reorganizing TIMARIV”, he said.

It could be recalled that Wike disbanded TIMARIV shortly after assuming office in May 2015, following alleged malpractices that bedeviled the road traffic outfit.