RSG To Ease Pain Of Pensioners

There are strong indications that the state pension law may be reviewed by the Rivers State Government.

The government also said that laws relating to the civil service are being reviewed to eliminate the hardship civil servants face in the state.

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, at the yearly thanksgiving and dedication of the civil service in Port Harcourt, said that the state government was looking into the complaints associated with the pension law with a view to coming out with a position that will ameliorate the present fears and hardship being faced by serving and retired civil servants in the state.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, the governor said the theme of this year’s thanksgiving: “Loyalty in Service”, was appropriate and relevant to the civil service envisioned by the administration as he underscored the importance of starting the New Year with thanksgiving and total dedication to the Almighty God.

Wike opined that the state government would remain committed to the welfare, progress and efficiency of the state civil service, noting that it was for this reason that salaries and pensions were being paid regularly to workers and retirees.

He, however, regretted that while efforts were being made to meet the yearnings and aspirations of workers, many civil servants were not committed to their duties as they consistently absent themselves or report late to work as well as engage in other corrupt tendencies that tend to run down the civil service.

Wike urged them to reciprocate the goodwill of the government towards the civil service and redefine their attitude to work in tandem with the 2017 New Year Thanksgiving/Dedication Service by doing what is right always to uplift the civil service, and wished civil servants a prosperous civil service year.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Chief Oris Onyiri stressed the need for civil servants to be loyal, dedicated and devoted to service, pointing out that workers in the state civil service who want to further their education were now being granted study leave with pay to enhance their productivity.

Onyiri reminded civil servants that as an important agent of service to God and humanity, they should render diligent and dedicated service to actualize the policies and programmes of the government for the people of the state.

In their goodwill messages, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani and the state Chief Judge, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, urged civil servants to strive to make things work for the state, by being dedicated and loyal in the discharge of their duties, and enjoined them not to play politics with the rules of the service.

The state chief judge was represented at the event by Justice Adolphus Enebeli.

In his exhortation, the Guest Preacher, Dr Steve Ogan, who spoke on the theme, “Loyalty in Service”, identified faithfulness, determination, devotion, dedication, allegiance, fidelity and ultimate sacrifice as key elements that should be the guiding principles of civil servants in the discharge of their duties.

He noted that the soul of Rivers State was under threat by the agents of darkness but expressed delight that God had used the governor to restore the state.

According to him, “Rivers State is a Holy ground”, and urged non-indigenes living and doing business in the state not to take the hospitable disposition of the state for granted.

The clergyman called on civil servants to shun all acts of corruption and dishonesty, and imbibe the virtues of Servant Leadership, contending that loyalty was indispensable in the civil service as the engine room of government.

Earlier, the Head of the State Civil Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins, said as part of the New Rivers Vision of Governor Nyesom Wike, the present administration was committed to enthroning an ethical civil service that is efficient and effective in service delivery towards the attainment of good governance.

Godwins decried the unwholesome activities of some civil servants who parade themselves as labour union leaders who offend every rule of the service under the guise of pursuing labour unionism, including the use of Radio and Television platforms to attack government policies reminding them that the public service rules are still in force and enforceable against erring civil servants.