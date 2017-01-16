NSCDC Destroys 12 Illegal Refineries In Edo

The Edo State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) destroyed 12 illegal refineries in the state in 2016, , the state Commandant of the corps, Mr Benito Eze has said.

Eze made the disclosure in Benin while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the command in 2016.

He said that 67 persons were arrested in connection with the operation of illegal refineries and sale of adulterated products.

He said that 15 trucks conveying adulterated products and 20 J5 buses conveying suspected illegally refined AGO were seized.

He said that the refineries destroyed were located at Orhiomwon, Abudu, Obazagbon in Edo South Senatorial district.

Others, he said, were located in Ekpoma and Uluoke in Edo Central and North, respectively.

Eze said the command secured convictions ranging from six months to five years for some of the suspects.

He said that a suspect, Monday Ogbor, who was arrested by troops of Operation Thunderstorm of the 4th Brigade of the Nigerian Army at Abudu waterside, was amongst those convicted.

He said the convict and some others were arrested with three J5 buses containing 121 Jerri cans of 25 litres illegally refined AGO and 10 outboard engines.

He said that Ogbor was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment on a three-court-charge of illegal dealings on petroleum product.

The commandant said that within the period under review, officers of the command recovered an armoured cable at BUA Cement Company, Okpella and arrested two suspects.

He said that officers of the command also succeeded in quelling attempted kidnapping of the Executive Director of the company.

Eze said that in compliance with the directive of the commandant-general, the state command established Agro Allied Unit to resolve cases between farmers and herdsmen.

He said that in 2017, the command would embark on the training and re-training of its personnel and establish additional anti-vandal outposts in the three senatorial districts of the state.