Early Assent To Budget ’ll Accelerate Dev -Banigo

As Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike signed the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law, his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has said that the early passage and assent to the bill would facilitate the release of funds meant for the execution of the various projects that are ongoing in the state.

In a statement at Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo noted that the allocation of 70 per cent of the budget for capital expenditure was a deliberate effort by the government to provide critical infrastructure for the people of the state in line with the framework of the New Rivers Vision.

She commended members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for ensuring an accelerated deliberation on the Appropriation Bill and its early passage into law, saying the legislators have shown that they are passionate about the rapid socio-economic development of the state.

The deputy governor while congratulating the lawmakers for living up to their responsibility as a critical arm of government, called on the people of the state to remain supportive to the Wike-led administration, promote peaceful co-existence and stand firm against detractors who are bent on destabilizing the state for their selfish ambition.

Banigo expressed optimism that the budget christened; “Golden Jubilee Budget for Accelerated Development”, would upon its implementation, make Rivers State witness infrastructural boom and human capital development, and solicited the co-operation of all to achieve set goals.