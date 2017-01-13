Terry G Makes First Music Tour To America

At last!, Nigerian singer Terry G has finally broken the American jinx and he did it in good time before Donald Trump’s inauguration which is at the corner.

For those who know, Terry G has many Achilles heels and one of them is travelling to America. He had been denied visa severally at the embassy, but finally the ‘Ginja master’ is live in God’s own country.

Since he became active in Nigeria music industry 10 years ago, it is the first time he will enter the country and he is there for his first ever US four that will see him perform in a couple of states in America.