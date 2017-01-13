Seven Most Shocking Deaths In Nollywood In 2016

2016 had been a year of emotional turbulence in Nollywood even as the industry recorded great achievements such as awards and international recognitions for the stars as some got engagted, others got married and remarried, but sadly lives have been lost along the way.

Over 10 Nollywood veterans passed away dating as early as January 2016. Seven of the most shocking Nollywood deaths include:

Bukky Ajayi (82)

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Bukky Ajayi died on July 6, 2016 after an unsuccessful battle with heart related issues. Her big break into Nollywood was her role in the “Village Headmaster” in the ‘70s.

In march 2016, she was awarded the 2016 industry merit award at the 2016 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA)

Festus Aquebor

Popular Nollywood actor, Festus Aguebor died on February 23, 2016. His cause of death was undisclosed and was a terrible shock to all his fans. He was known for his roles in Igodo and ‘Family Contract’, he is believed to have been in his 70s.

Fred Ebhoria Ekata

Actor Fred died on May 17, 2016 from a kidney related disease which plagued him for a year and left him bed-ridden. He loved to play elderly roles in Nollywood films.

Henrietta Kosoko

Actress Henrietta, wife of veteran actor, Jide Kosoko died in June 2016. She became famous after her role in the Nollywood film ‘Omolade’ which was produced by her husband, Jide Kosoko.

Abdulateef Ashimiyu

Popularly known as Alfa Leteef died in June 2016. He was known for his roles in Odunlade Adekola’s movies. He died as a result of malaria.

Isiaka Adewale Najeem

He died on August 7, 2016 at a church in Lagos. Cause of his death is still a mystery and he was buried the same day.

Elder Maya Martins Njubiugbo

Elder Maya died on September 30, 2016. He passed on after months of battling with a liver illness.