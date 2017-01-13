Olatona Set To Revive City Basketball League

Technical Director, Lagos State Basketball Association [LSBBA], Gbade Olatona, has assured that the state would witness the resurgence of the City Basketball League this season.

Olatona, who spoke to newsmen in Lagos, said that the city league would be among many other competitions earmarked for the 2017 season.

He said that the sporting year would have different events on monthly basis.

“We are starting with the Youth Alive Basketball Clinics for Youths from ages 6 to 21, this is a junior league that sort to discover and groom new talents.

“It is expected to come up on January 24 and run for five months where the best of young players would be made to develop their skills while playing competitive basketball.

“The high point of this year’s event will be the resurgence of the annual Lagos City Basketball League which we missed out in the 2016 calendar.

“It will come up sometimes in May and is also expected to run for five months where the best clubs based in Lagos will be competing for honours and glory.

“It will be re-branded to suit the quality of a well organised league for youths looking forward to play professional basketball within or outside the country,’’ Olatona said.

According to the coordinator, LSBBA which is the forerunner of basketball associations in the country, will have clinics to keep youths, referees, officials and coaches with up-to-date information.

“We understand the nature of basketball where rules can change at any given time, so we try to keep our players, coaches and technical officials knowledgeable on the development of the game.

“We have always been the leader in organising competitions and clinics, we are aware of how many states want to emulate us, so we just have to keep going higher,’’ Olatona said.