Make Alkali’s Murder Probe Public -PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State has challenged the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, to make public details of police investigations of the circumstances surrounding the brutal murder of late Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Alkali and his orderly in Uju community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area during the December 10 re-run elections in the state.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in Rivers State, Samuel Nwonosike, who gave the challenge in a statement in Port Harcourt, Wednesday, claimed that the dismissal of the six police officers recently by the IGP was a ploy to divert attention from the findings of the police on the murder of the late DSP and his orderly.

Nwanosike said the reasons given by the police for the dismissal of the six police officers were contradictory, stressing that there was no way Governor Nyesom Wike, as a lawyer, would violate electoral guidelines while the election was on.

The PDP spokesman said he was shocked by the alleged silence of the police over alleged electoral violence committed by its men during the re-run elections, claiming that he was among those allegedly manhandled by men of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on the orders of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who wanted result sheets snatched at all cost at the Isiokpo collation centre in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana