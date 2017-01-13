How Wizkid Embarrassed Ceaser, Kiss At 2016 Headies

The headies are formerly known as Hip-hop world awards established in 2016 by the hip hop world magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. The annual ceremony featured performances by established and promising artistes and the event is broadcast live on Hip TV to television viewers across Nigeria.

Though Headies 2016 may have come and gone, some remarkable incidents, bad and ugly events the gliss and glamour and the beauty of it all are still fresh in the minds of many people who were opportuned to witness the events live.

Apart from the award segment, there were smiles approval on the faces of quests when kcee and Harrisong reconciled on stage to receive the award as Reggae Blues was announced as song of the year. The duo later showed up to present the award for best recording male won by Sheydee.

One of the high points of the night which was unfortunate and tagged the most embarrassing moment at the 2016 Headies was the embarrassment Wizkid handed down to Ceaser, a fiance to one of his fellow artistes Eva Alodiah. It was reported that it all started when Wizkid was announced artiste of the year and was making his way to the stage, he wacked towards Eva who was seated with her finance. Ceaser stood up to hug Wizkid, but the later snubbed him and hugged Eva who was seating down instead. He then moved on to shake the person seat next to Eva leaving Ceaser looking like a mannequin.

Another embarrassing moment was when Wizkid snubbed Miss Kiss Manager who appeared to be the buff of jokes at the Headies. He was seated beside Wizkid and was expecting a hand shake but starboy snubbed him. It was quite ovious because the singer did shake all the popular faces who were seated around him.

A similar event that took place was a performance by a pioneer Nigeria hip hop music group, the Remedies. It consisted of Eedris Abdulkareem, Tony Tetula and Eddy Remedy (also known as Eddy Montana). While the group was performing Eedris’ hit single ‘Jaga-Jaga’, Eddy Remedy placed his right hand over Eedris shoulder, but Eedris fung his hand but as a smart guy Eddy carried on as though nothing happened.

A lot of artistes and award winners were notably absent. At the end of the day, like what it was organized for, winners emerged from the different categories and below is the list of winners for each category.

Full List Of Winners

1. Best recording of the year: Darey Ft sowetor choir “pray for me”

2. Producer of the year: young John Ft Kiss Daniel ‘Mama’

3. Best music Video: Falz Clarence Peters “Soldier”

4. Best RNB/PoP Album: Dareh “unclad”

5. Best RnB Single: Simc “Love Don’t care”

6. Best Pop Single: Kiss Daniel ‘Mama’

7. Best Regga/Dance Hall Single: Patoranking Ft Sarkodie ‘No Kissing”

8. Best Rap Album: ILL Bliss, ‘powerful’

9. Best Collabo: Falz Ft simi

10. Best Vocal performance (male): shaydee “smile”

11. Best Vocal performace (female): Simi “Love don’t care

12. Nest Rated: Mr Eazi

13. Hip Hop world revelation: Kiss Daniel “New Era”

14. Lyricist on the rool

– ILL Biss: ‘Chukwu Agozi Gogi”

– Reminsce: Asalamadeku”

– Ycee: ‘Jagaban’

– Boogey: ‘Show you something’

– A-Q: ‘Agu Ji Ndi men’

15 Best street hop artist: Olamide: ‘who you Epp’

16. Best alternative song: Bez: “your suppose know”

17. Album of the year: Kiss Daniel “New Era”

18. Artist of the year: Wizkid Daniel ‘Fada Fada’

19. Song of the year: Phyno ft