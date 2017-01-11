The Imo Pensioners’ Dilemma

One would have sworn that it was one of those fallacious stories that constantly make the rounds on the social media. How could it have been possible to believe that a state government would compel old, weak, retired workers to forfeit 60 percent of their pension arrears “due to economic situation in the country presently “.

But then, the story was true. A copy of a “letter of set off in respect to my outstanding pension”, which allegedly emanated from the office of the Accountant General of Imo State, which is still trending on the social media partially reads:I…….of……….LGA, a pensioner, having retired from ……….l on salary grade level …….. with a monthly pension of …….. , being owed arrears of pension for 12 months which amounts to ……..do hereby accept to collect 40 percent of the said arrears, which amount to……. , which represent the total accumulated arrears due me up to December 2016, as a full and final settlement of all other claims of which l am entitled to make against the state government in respect of the said accumulated pension arrears……….”

The issue of payment of pensions and gratuity has been a major problem in Imo State just like in many other states of the federation. In a space of one year, the senior citizens in the state had taken to the streets three times to protest the non-payment of their pension and gratuity arrears. At a point, government brought a plan to make pensioners forfeit 10 months of the arrears, leaving the government with only 12 months to pay.

The pensioners reportedly accepted the proposal due to the love they have for the state. Unfortunately, even the reduced pay couldn’t be theirs as shortly after the agreement, government allegedly came up with the plan to force them to accept 40 percent payment of the 12 months.

During a protest by the senior citizens in Owerri, the state capital last week, the state Chairman of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Chief Gideon Ezeji, lamented the agony his members who laboured for the state had been passing through since their pensions and gratuity stopped coming for many years now. He said while many of them had kicked the bucket due to their inability to provide their regular medication, a lot others are daily dying of hunger and deprivation. He reminded Governor Rochas Okorocha that “monthly pensions are the only wealth that most pensioners have in the whole wide world. Writing off any percentage of their arrears of pension means writing off their entire lives.”

Meanwhile, this is a state that enjoys the record of erecting the tallest and most expensive Christmas tree in the country if not in the whole of Africa. Recall that in December 2015, a whooping sum of 6million naira was allegedly spent by Imo State Government on a Christmas tree and new year decorations.

Similarly, between December 19 and 23 last year, the state government held a weeklong event tagged “Imo Thanksgiving Day” which attracted dignitaries from both within and outside the country. One is not by any means saying a state should not appreciate God for life, peace and other favours received in a year but couldn’t the people who labored for the state and country we call our own today be made to be part of the celebration by ensuring that they got a percentage of the arrears of their payments?

Don’t you think that if half of the huge amount used for the Christmas tree and new year decorations two years ago was used to offset part of the pension and gratuity arrears, the current tension in Imo State would have been defused? Definitely, the pensioners would have been happier and calmer while a befitting Christmas tree and other decorations would still be enjoyed.

It is very sad seeing how our fathers, mothers, grandparents who served this nation with all they had are constantly being awfully treated. From North to South, East to West, the situation is the same. These our heroes are poorly regarded. They are denied their rights and privileges.

In the past we heard stories of how some of them slept outside for several days, struggling to get their monies. A lot of them contracted diseases in the process while those who couldn’t withstand the stress slumped and died. The most disheartening thing is that their monies are sometimes being embezzled by some privileged individuals in authority who hardly are punished any punishment for their wrongdoings.

Indeed, it is difficult to understand why the poor ones and the led are usually expected to make sacrifices during economic hardships like the one being currently experienced in Nigeria while those in authority continue to swim in affluence. Our old and frail pensioners are asked to understand that the economy of the country is in the doldrums and be ready to forfeit their pensions and gratuity while our political leaders both at the federal and state levels make solid arrangements on how they will be catered for all through their lives by the states and the nation.

In this year’s federal budget, for instance, there is a provision for the purchase of N400million cars for the nation’s former heads of government and their deputies. Two months ago, Edo State House of Assembly approved the construction of houses for former governors and their deputies which should not be more than N200 million and N100 million respectively, in any location of their choice, thereby toeing the line of Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, Kano and a few other States that have such an elaborate retirement benefits for their ex-governors and deputies.

In addition to other emoluments, someone who has served for at most eight years should be built mansion while a civil servant who spent about 35 years, serving his state and nation cannot boast of three square meals a day. What really is the justification for that?

Every now and then we hear stories of how thousands of ghost workers are fished out in various states and federal civil service. Often, we lament that there is high level of corruption in the civil service and l think the quest for a better future among the workers is a major contributory factor.

Seeing how shabbily the people that served before them are being treated, some of them may want to do all they can to build a better future for themselves, knowing that as soon as they retire, they will be forgotten.

I therefore think that for us to succeed in the fight against corruption, embezzlement and other vices in the civil service, we should begin to accord our pensioners the respect and dignity they deserve. Let their pensions, gratuity and other benefits be made a top priority.

Calista Ezeaku