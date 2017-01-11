Lawmaker Presents Tractors To Osun Farmers

Three sets of tractors worth N60 million were last Saturday, presented to All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Oshogbo/Olorunda, Orolu/repodun Federal Constituency of Osun State.

The presentation was made by the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuff, representing the zone.

Speaking in his constituency office in Osogbo shortly after the presentation was made to farmers, Yusuff, stated that the tractors would enhance productivity in the state’s agriculture sector and charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the tractors.

The deputy speaker noted that he provided the tractors for the farmers due to the urgent need to introduce modern, efficient and scientific method of farming to achieve a balanced agric economy.

The legislator noted that discoveries of technological skills must be used to endow agricultural advancement, even as he promised to do more to add value to farmers.

He further explained that agriculture is the backbone of any society and assured to help farmers in making it a verite one in the constituency.

The lawmaker who encouraged farmers to do everything within their capability to see that agriculture thrives in the state promised to associate with them in order to improve the sector.

He however pledged that the labour manpower would be given requisite skilled technical training.

He said such as move would enable farmers in the state to play a new role of making agriculture a second to non in the constituency.

Some of the farmers who spoke to newsmen on the donation of the tractors urged other lawmakers to emulate the action of Yusuff.