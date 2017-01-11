All Hail Nigerian Football Hero, Legend, Victor Ezeji

Precisely on the 7th Janu

ary, 2017, Port Harcourt, the Garden City of Nigeria was again on global focus and centre of attraction in terms of sporting activities, as major stakeholders in the football industry both far and near came and participated, and also witnessed the testimonial match of a football legend called Victor Okemka Ezeji.

It was first of its kind in Nigeria, a footballer being honoured with such a high magnitude. That is to say, Vicky Moore, as he is fondly called, by his friends and fans, is exceptional because, no footballer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has achieved what he has accident as a player and developing the game at grassroots level.

Ezeji is no doubt a source of inspiration for the upcoming young footballers occasioned by his gross display of humility, determination and commitment in whatever thing he does.

Victor Ezeji was born in June, 1981, into the family of Mr & Mrs Chukwuemeka Ogbonna Ezeji of Ndagbo Lodu –Imenyi, in Bende local government area, Abia State, Nigeria.

He attended Government Secondary School, Borikiri (GSS) in Port Harcourt, and started his top flight football with the defunct Sharks Football Club of Port Harcourt, in 1996.

Following his spectacular performance at that young age, he was later signed by Eagle Cement FC, also in Port Harcourt and was nicknamed “The New Kid in the block”.

His contributions towards the success of defunct Sharks and Dolphins FCs were enormous, but in 2007 he won the FA Cup with Dolphins back to back. In 2009, he scored four goals for Sharks, making him become the first player ever to achieve that feat in Nigeria.

In 2010 he scored the winning goal for same Sharks that made the club won their first ever trophy, West African Football Union (WAFU).

Besides, he has been the only player that has played for 20 league seasons in Nigeria and scored in all the seasons. Unarguable, he is second person in the world with that record, apart from Ryan Giggs of English Premier League (EPL).

Speaking at the ceremony, Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike commended Victor Ezeji over his successful football career, saying that he would have a prominent role to play in football development in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the state commissioner for sports, Hon Boma Iyaye, said Ezeji is an indigene of Rivers State, because he was born and breed in the state, adding that his achievements in football has made entire Rivers people to be proud of him.

“I want to say that the entire people of Rivers State are proud of him, we are happy and excited.

“Today we are honouring Ezeji because our governor is unbiased. You will have a role to play in football, in Rivers State,” he said.

Also speaking, the technical adviser of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Stanley Eguma, said Victor Ezeji is worthy of emulation because of his comportment and indiscipline while playing football as these are things that actually made him to succeed.

According to him, he started monitoring Ezeji, when he was under 13, and today he has made significant impact in Nigeria football.

“No doubt, Victor Ezeji is one of the best players Nigeria has produced, he is committed, determined and have self discipline.

“Today he is a legend, today he has made history, today he is worthy of emulation. “Eguma said.

He prayed God to give him long Life and good health, to carry out other activities as he has hang-boot for active football.

In his reaction, Ex-Super Eagles striker, Mutiu Adepoju, also commended Ezeji for his consistency for 20 good seasons, pointing out that Ezeji was a good striker in his playing days.

He explained that before he saw Ezeji he has been hearing his name, having left for Europe in 1999, before Ezeji started to play.

“I have been hearing that there is a good striker in Nigeria called Victor Ezeji, because I left Nigeria in 1999 before we started to play active football.

“Today we are happy for him, not only us in Nigeria, but the La Liga in Spain also appreciate him, that is why I am personally here to give him the gift from them, as a representative of La-Liga here in Nigeria,” Adepoju said.

The chairman of Main Organizing Committee (MOC) of Victor Ezeji testimonial match, China Acheru said, Ezeji earned his legendry status and worthy to be celebrated because apart from the fact that he played successful 20 seasons which is a record in Nigeria, in 2002 he shared the highest goal scorer award with Ghana’s Frimpong, that earned him automatic invitation to Super Eagle’s team.

In 2003 he won both CAF Champions League and NPFL with Enyimba FC of Aba, making them first set of players to achieve that feat.

Consequently, he set a transfer fee record of N4m from Enyimba to Dolphins, in 2004. That same year he won both NPFL and FA cup with the club. Most importantly he was voted the most valuable player (MVP) in both competitions.

That feat made Ezeji the first player till date to bag both MVPs. Besides, that he has captained Nigeria Under-23 football team that almost missed Athens 2014 Olympics, in Greece.

Infact, in 2007, he also won FA Cup back to back with Dolphins, before he moved to Tunisia where he joined Club African and won the Tunisian Champion for the first time in 12 years.

In 2011 he was inducted into the UNIPORT HALL OF FAME as the first player to move from the school team to Super Eagles.

While Ere Dokubo, former coach of Sharks said he lack words to describe Ezeji because he was a very good player any one can think of.

“Ezeji has paid his dues in terms of football. As a young boy, he played under me in Pioneer FC, since then I know he will go places.

“Imagine the caliber of persons that attended the testimonial match today, honestly I am proud of him,” Dokubo said.

Former Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavon, also commended Ezeji for the role he played in Nigeria football.

He described Ezeji as a very humble footballer, that strives and achieve his purpose.

“I am really proud of him, he his a living legend. This is the first time such thing is happening at the local scene. I am really impressed today”, Eguavon said.

High point of the event was the presentation of La Liga award by Mutiu Adepoju and award of excellence presented by President of United Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (UYFSON) Chief Godspower Kokoriko and others.

At the end of the testimonial match team Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) won team Ezeji 2-1.

Tonye Orabere