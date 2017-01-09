Support Wike, Defend State, Tam-George Tells Rivers People

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr. Austin Tam-George has urged the people of Rivers State to set aside partisan interests and throw their unflinching support to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to protect the state from the claws of desperate politicians bent on destabilizing the state.

The Commissioner gave the charge at George-Ama Community in Okrika Local Government Area, during a reception and award ceremony organised by the community in his honour.

Tam-George pointed out that Rivers State was passing through a trying and challenging moment which requires the vigilance of the people to protect the state from the “unprecedented political fundamentalism of the opposition, All Progressives Congress (APC)” in the State.

He said the opposition party was not in any way interested in the wellbeing of the state but only concerned about how to drain the state’s treasury and impoverish the people.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the battle for the soul of Rivers State was a generational struggle that must be won to sustain the dreams of the founding fathers and save the state from the claws of “political predators”.

Commenting on his conferred title as the “Amaberi” of Dokube Royal House of Okrika, the Commissioner said he was humbled by the honour, noting that the recognition would spur him for greater service.

He called on the youth to work hard and rise to the fullest use of their potentials to merit their sustenance and impact positively on the society.

Earlier, the Head of the Dokube Royal House of Okrika, Chief Akuro Richard George, stated that the event was a unifying factor and mark of reunion among the people, and to show appreciation to eminent sons and daughters of Dokube Royal House, who have contributed enormously to the development of the House.

The Royal father emphasized the need for the people of Wakirike to live in peace and harmony; irrespective of their differences.

Highlights of the event were a lecture by Dr. Isaac Zeb Obipi on the theme “Unity in diversity in a traditional society, the way forward for our Wakirike” and the presentation of award to other distinguished personalities in the area.

