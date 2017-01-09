Pilgrims Body To Develop Agric, Youth

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), says it will give 50 percent attention to the development of youths and 10 percent to agriculture in its plan to refocus Christian pilgrimages.

The Executive Secretary of NCPC, Rev. Tor Uja, who disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said that the commission would expose the Nigerian youths during pilgrimages to activities of Israelis, whose economy, agriculture, polity and security are driven by the youths.

“We are looking for funds, we are looking for groups and establishments and we are looking for people that will sponsor the youths

“We want to expose them to what goes on particularly in Israel because the Israeli economy, polity and society are driven by youths.

“You don’t find any body above 30 years in the Israeli army or police. It is the youths that they give attention to and it is these young people that are dedicated to their country,” he said.

Uja said that the commission would also include the women and political leaders in instilling a new culture of dedication and patriotism towards the country.

He stressed the need for Christians and the church to derive the maximum benefit of the exercise, adding that the commission was also planning to increase the Biblical sites to be visited in Israel.



Corlins Walter