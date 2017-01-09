Mohammed Eager To Be Number One For Pillars

Though David Obiazo is going strong as Kano Pillars’ first choice goalkeeper, Yusuf Mohammed is eager to challenge for his place.

The former Dream Team VI shot-stopper will also compete with Isa Danladi to dethrone Obiazor in goal for Sai Masu Gida.

Aside from this, he is relishing the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season challenge which gets underway on 14th January.

“I hope it will be a big season for me,” Mohammed told newmen.

“The objective is to play even more games. I have many ambitions and I want to keep progressing as a player. Kano Pillars is a great club.

“It is very important for me to prove myself at this great team. I want to become a better goalkeeper and learn new things and hopefully I will get more opportunities this season.

“The competition for the number 1 spot is very high and I will like to appreciate the Kadiri Ikhana led technical crew for a job well done.”