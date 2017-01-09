Mixed Reactions Trail PHED’s Power Supply At Yuletide

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) promised improved supply to its valued customers during the yuletide to enable them enjoy the period, however, while some consumers applaud the firm for living upto its promise, others are of the view that there was no substantial improvement as epileptic supply was the order of the day.

Miss Chioma Obi, a resident of Bundu-Ama in Old Port Harcourt Township said there was sufficient supply during the yuletide.

Obi who commended the company for living up to its promise, however, urged the company to sustain its improved position.

“I commend PHED sincerely for making the celebration worthwhile, but PHED should sustain this feat because customers desire improved supply at all times and not only during Christmas and New Year celebration”, she said.

Another customer, Nsikan Abasi, also a resident of Borikiri, is full of praises for PHED, as according to him, “there was no dull moment because we had light all through.

“I couldn’t believe it was PHED because for several hours in the night and day we had supply. I appeal to the firm to keep it up”, said Abasi.

However, Everest Bob is bitter that instead of improved supply being promised by PHED, what the resident got was total disappointment.

Bob who lives in Mile 1, Diobu, said there was no difference between Power supply during the Yuletide and what obtained at other times”.

He urged PHED to prove itself a responsible power company in 2017 or hands up.

“Let PHED improve on its infrastructure, let it provide meters for customers and let cracy or estimated billing system be part of history”, he maintained.

Chiadikobi Amanze, a resident of Ojoto Street lauded PHED for improved supply during the yuletide.

He said, “True, the light supply was fantastic because for day and might, we had it such that people were asking if PHED could be that effective”.

Amanze stressed the need for the company to improve totally, not limiting its improvement to yuletide period.

Justice Amadi, an electrician who resides at Rumuodara accepted that power supply was better during the yuletide but regretted that the supply rate has gone with the festive period.

We had better supply during the yuletide but today what do we have, the same old epileptic supply. So is it supposed to be so?”

Amadi challenged the company to prove that it can supply power to the four Niger Delta states by ensuring improved infrastructure, regular training and shun corporate fraud through estimated billing.

Chris Oluoh & Alalibo Otonte Trudy