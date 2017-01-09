Banigo Hails Wike For Bagging Another Award

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has hailed Governor Nyesom Wike for bagging yet another distinguished media award for his effective service delivery.

In a statement at Government House, Port Harcourt, Banigo said the latest award coming from the Independent Newspapers Limited choosing the governor as the “Man of the Year 2016” for his performance in the areas of infrastructure, human capital development and internal revenue generation, was a clear indication that Wike was a leader with an unquenchable appetite for service.

She said the emergence of Wike as the chief executive of the state would not have come at a better time than now, contending that it was a divine arrangement for him to restore the state from infrastructural decay, insecurity and give governance a human face.

Banigo commended the Management of Independent Newspapers Limited for the choice of Wike as the “Man of the Year 2016”, stressing that the achievements of the administration barely two years now were everywhere for the people including critics to see.

The deputy governor canvassed for continuous support for the governor as a morale booster to enable him deliver more quality services to the people of the state and create a conductive environment for both local and foreign investment to flourish. It would be recalled that the governor has received about five distinguished awards from both national and international media organisations for his outstanding performances since he became the chief executive of the state.