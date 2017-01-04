RSG Elevates Three Monarchs

The Rivers State Governor,

Chief Nyesom Wike, has approved the elevation and recognition of three chieftaincy stools and traditional rulers.

A government special announcement signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Chinwenwo Aguma (SAN), stated: “His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (CON), Governor of Rivers State has, in exercise of his powers under the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Law No. 4 of 2015, elevated the following chieftaincy stools and recognised the following traditional rulers:”

“The Traditional Chieftaincy Stool of Amanyanabo of Ogu in Ogu/ Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State is elevated to a First Class Chieftaincy Stool and His Royal Majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo (Loko IX) is recognised as Amanyanabo of Ogu.

“The Traditional Chieftaincy Stool of Awoh of Ndoni, in Ndoni, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State is elevated to a First Class Chieftaincy Stool”.

The announcement added, “the Traditional Chieftaincy Stool of Eze Oha Okoro/Nyenwe Eli of Rumuokoro Clan, in Rumuokoro, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State is classified as a Second Class Chieftaincy Stool, and His Royal Highness, Eze Allwell Okwudiwa Owhonda (JP) is recognised as Oha Okoro/Nyenwe Eli of Rumuokoro Clan.

According to the statement, “these elevations/classifications and recognitions are effective from the date of the respective instruments signed under the hand of the Governor of Rivers State”.