Obuah Charges Refuse Contractors To Be Diligent

The Sole Administrator of

the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, has called on all contractors doing business with the agency to ensure that they are diligent and recommit to keeping their operational areas clean all through the New Year.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Sole Administrator on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, in Port Harcourt, advised the contractors to heed to the directive, warning that RIWAMA would not hesitate to sanction any contractor who flouts the directive.

The sole administrator said that RIWAMA remains resolute in its quest to restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt and its surroundings, noting that this onerous task rests squarely on the contractors to make it happen.

Obuah observed with dismay that the Oroigwe Road by Mini Wondugba Bridge was currently blocked as a result of huge refuse, urging the contractor in charge to move to the area immediately and clear the refuse without further delay.

While expressing appreciation to the contractors who have worked assiduously to achieve the present state of cleanliness of the city, Obuah charged them to maintain the tempo to ensure a cleaner Rivers State in 2017.

Obuah, who gave kudos to Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his support to the agency, urged contractors to put in their best in the New Year as a way of reciprocating the governor’s gesture.

“To clean Rivers State and achieve a healthy environment is a task that must be done. All hands are therefore urged to be on deck to make this happen. I call on all contractors to see themselves as stakeholders in this project, and help us in the quest to achieve this goal. With your cooperation, we shall win the war against filthiness and pollution in our state”, Obuah declared while wishing all the contractors a happy and prosperous 2017.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana