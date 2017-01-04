Muslims Hail Wike’s Open-Door Policy …Disown Abuja Protest Against Gov

Muslims in Rivers State have described Governor Nyesom Wike as a Muslim-friendly governor who has supported the cause of the religion in the state even as they have disowned a group of persons who allegedly staged protest against the state governor in Abuja, recently, hiding under the aegis of Rivers Muslims.

The State Chairman of Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Mustapha Jackrich stated this while speaking with journalists shortly after a special Jumat prayers held by Muslims in the state at the Central Mosque praying ground in Port Harcourt.

Jackrich said Muslims in the state enjoy the support and protection of the State government, and as such, can not protest against the government that has so much assisted their welfare.

He disclosed that Wike was the only state governor across the nation that sponsored Muslims to Mecca in 2016 amidst the economic melt-down in the country, adding that Muslims in the state were working and co-operating with the state government.

According to him, those who allegedly protested against the governor using their religious name were not Muslims, adding that no true Muslim could go against Allah’s command by embarking on such a protest.

The Chairman while dissociating the group from what he described as dissident groups orchestrated to rubbish the image of Muslims, assured the state governor of their support, loyalty, cooperation and resolve to contribute their quota to the success of the present administration in the state.

In their various speeches, Alhaji Dauda Pennuel, Secretary General, Rivers State Islamic Council and Alhaji Kaseem Chima Okachi, representing Muslims in the state, described the protesters as non-Muslims, adding that they would continue to support the administration of the PDP in the state.