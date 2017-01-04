Arsenal ’ll Pounce, If Chelsea Slips Up -Iwobi

Arsenal’s Nigerian forward Alex Iwobi is hoping Chelsea will drop points during the course of the season in the race for the English Premier League title.

The Blues are currently leading the log with five points following Liverpool’s 2-2 draw at the Stadium Of Light on Monday and could extend the lead at the top to eight points if they beat city rivals Tottenham Hotspur today’s night.

Iwobi, who has made 23 appearances for the Gunners this season in all competitions and scored three goals, is in feature tonight when Arsenal visit Bournemouth.

“I concentrate on every game and taking it game by game. I don’t know, I just have to wait and see,” Iwobi told PA Sport when asked about his aims for the New Year.

“On the team’s behalf we are focusing more on ourselves and our performance.

“Hopefully if Chelsea slip up, they slip up but we have to make sure we win to keep up the title race. The games are coming thick and fast; we just have to prepare the same.

“We have got the momentum, we are confident now and hopefully we can keep up our winning streak. I’m just trying to do the best I can.

“If the team does well that is the main thing.”

He also revealed that he is pleased to be playing more games for Arsenal this campaign.

“This time last year I was just playing in the cup games and happy to be there,” Iwobi added.

“To be starting almost every week is just amazing progress for me. I’m still young, still learning and there is still a long way to go.

“It (number 10) is where I have grown up playing and where I enjoy playing the most but wherever I am put on the pitch, I will do my best and whenever I get told to play any position I give 100 per cent.

“There are a lot of players who can play number 10; a lot of ball players in the team. Every day in training I am always learning and trying to add it to my game.”

Iwobi also revealed that the entire Arsenal squad were thrilled by Olivier Giroud’s ‘scorpion kick’ volley in the New Year’s Day win over Crystal Palace.

“A lot of people were coming in with their mouths open,” he told Press Association Sport.

“They couldn’t believe it; they were all congratulating him but it was only half-time. At the end of the game we could say well done Ollie.

“It’s rare. We have some special players and you do see the odd crazy thing but nothing like that has ever happened in training.

“I think my one was better to be honest…no, Ollie scored a special goal. I have never seen a better goal than that live. It was amazing for me as well to get another goal in the Premier League.”