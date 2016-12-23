Diocese Invests 19 Knights, 11 Dames

The 20th Anniversary cel

ebration of the Diocese of Niger Delta North has ended with the investiture of 19 Knights and Dames.

The anniversary started on 17th December, 2016 with singing competition, anniversary lecture as well as fund raising/award night on 18th December, 2016.

Bishop of the Diocese, who is also the Archbishop, Province of Niger Delta, Most Rev. Ignatius Kattey said that the diocese has every reason to thank God in view of its success in the expansion of the gospel of Christ both within and outside the country.

Katty also charged the newly invested Knights and Dames to see their positions as a call to render selfless service to the society.

According to him, “Knighthood should not only be regarded as a reward for job well done but also as a new call for greater responsibility in the Church.

He also charged the ladies to acquire knowledge to improve their spiritual life, stressing that acquiring knowledge involves regular studying of the Bible through various Church activities.

Kattey also charged the ladies to bring their children up in the fear of God as this was the basis for wisdom.