Supreme Court Orders N3.3bn Payment To LG Chairmen

The Supreme Court

last Friday ordered the payment of N3.3 billion to local government chairmen and councillors, who were relieved of their duties by former Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

The former governor, now the Minister of Solid Minerals had in 2010 during his assumption in office as governor relieved the appellants of their duties 15 months into the end of their tenures.

Fayemi had appointed caretaker committee into his government to carry out most of the functions that the local government chairmen and councillors would have done.

In a unanimous judgment read by Justice Chima Nweze, the Supreme Court held that the sack by Fayemi was illegal and unconstitutional.

Nweze ordered that the chairmen, who were unlawfully removed by the governor, to be paid their salaries and other allowances for the period they were unlawfully removed from office.

Speaking outside the court, Mr Wole Ayeni, former Chaiman, Ikole Local Government and Mr Ogunbiyi Olasunkanmi-Synergy commended the court for the good judgment.

According to them, the judiciary has come to life since this matter started many years ago.

They, therefore, commended the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.