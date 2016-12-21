Man Jailed Six Months For Stealing

A Gudu Upper Area

Court, Abuja, on Friday sentenced a 27-year-old business man, Jeffery Charles, to 6 months imprisonment for stealing naira, dollars and euros.

The Judge, Mr Umar Kagarko, however gave the convict an option of N60, 000 fine, and to pay back N384, 000, 200 dollars and 150 euros to the owner.

Carles of Mabushi village, pleaded guilty to the three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, misconduct and theft, when he was first arraigned on November 22.

The prosecutor, Mr Donatus Abah, had told the court that one Abdulaziz Isa reported the matter at Utako Police Station on Oct.19.

He said the matter was later transferred to Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIIB), FCT Police Command.

He stated that the convict and two others, now at large, broke the window glass of the back door of the complainant’s Toyota Prado jeep parked on Wusuhi Road, Utako District.

“The following items were stolen; one IPAD, a black bag containing N20, 000; 100 euros and 200 dollars,’’ he said.

He listed other stolen items as: a Zenith Bank cheque booklet, GT Bank debit card, Skye Bank debit card, Julius Berger letter headed paper and other valuables.

The prosecutor said that during the course of police investigations, it was discovered that the convict and his conspirators at large, had been using the ATM cards.

“They had been using the ATM cards belonging to Isa which they stole from his vehicle on Oct.19 to withdraw N384, 000 from his various accounts,’’ Abah said.