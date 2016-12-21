Group Passes Confidence Vote On Wike

Some eminent Nigerians under the aegis of “The Voice”, a social-political organization in Rivers State, have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Nyesom Wike for his Grassroots Development Initiatives.

The group, which said this at a press briefing in Port Harcourt, also commended the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, Hon. Christian Agwu Chiokwa for collaborating with the state government in restoring peace in Port Harcourt City and environs.

National President of The Voice, Chief Ken Chuku told newsmen, that, the construction and commissioning of the Chokocho Road in Etche, ongoing construction of the Igbo-Etche Road, Okochiri Road in Okrika Local Government and the Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Unity Road has put to shame critics, who belive that the governor was only developing Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City LGAs.

Chuku said that, the group was happy over the on-going rehabilitation of some general hospitals across the 23 local government areas to improve healthcare delivery in the state, and the on-going construction of the Bonny Jetty to boast riverine transportation.

Chuku, who described the group as a political watch-dog in the state, also pointed out the construction of Ogbunabli Road as one of the major achievements of the governor in Port Harcourt City.

Also speaking, Secretary of the organization, Hon. Samuel Anayo Igiri, said that the Amnesty programme of the administration has brought peace and sanity to the state.

He said that apart from the reduction in cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal activities were gradually reducing in the state.

Igiri said that, “The Voice” was commending the caretaker chairman of Port Harcourt City Council, Hon. Christian Agwu Chiokwa for clearing backlog of salary arrears owed council staff.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer of the organization, Prince William Chinwo, said that, the organization will continue to monitor the activities of the administration with a view to ensuring that the masses were properly informed.

Chinwo, who was former flag-bearer of Accord party for Port Harcourt State Assembly Constituency 11, thanked the governor for the construction of Gada Street and other roads in Ogbunabali.