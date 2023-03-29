Nation
UNIDO, Stakeholders Collaborate In Waste-To-Wealth Project
The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), is collaborating with the Japanese government, European Union (EU) and African Development Bank (AfDB) to implement waste to wealth project.
The Regional Director of UNIDO Nigeria, Mr Jean Bakole, who stated this in an interview with The Tide source in Abuja, Monday, said the project would last for three years, and that the collaboration would support the execution of the project.
According to him, the essence of the collaboration is to ensure that the project is executed effectively within the time frame.
He said UNIDO was also partnering with the Ministry of Environment, as the essence of the project was to see how the organisation could turn pollution materials into initiative.
“The process will help to recycle plastic from value chains of solid and plastic waste of old materials into new materials, thereby, turning waste into wealth.
“The three years project by UNIDO is going to be beneficial in Nigeria, as it will promote economic development and job creations”, he said.
Bakole said the organisations were trying to reduce the effects of the bad materials to reevaluate them into new products with the help of new technologies used in recycling industries.
The Regional Director said the organisations were working on adding value to eco-system and seeking ways to get talented youths
“The circular economy forms a linear economy approach which will have its methodology to domesticate in Nigeria and benefit not only in Nigeria but other countries.
“This is to reduce the negative impact of waste, particularly solid waste, e-waste and domestic waste”, he said.
Nation
NLNG Inaugurates OB-GY Ward Project In LUTH
The Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited on Monday inaugurated an Obstetrics & Gynaecology Ward at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos.
The Tide source reports that the project is part of Phase 1 projects in NLNG’s multi billion naira Hospital Support Programme (NLNG HSP) in the states of Lagos, Kano, Bayelsa and Cross River.
Speaking at the inauguration, the Managing Director, NLNG, Dr Phillip Mshelbila, said the next sets of inaugurations would be an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Yenagoa.
“Also, an Occupational Therapy and Neuromodulation Rehabilitation Centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano; and a Neurosurgical and Stroke Centre at University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Calabar.
“The commissioning of projects began in 2022 with the opening of a Maternity Centre at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada and a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).
“These teaching hospitals were selected in the first phase. The programme targets 12 hospitals in total from the six geographical zones in the country.
“The NLNG Hospital Support Programme (HSP) is NLNG’s national Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative which aims to boost the healthcare delivery system in 12 Federal University Teaching Hospitals cutting across the six geopolitical zones in the country.
“The programme started in 2022,” he said.
Mshelbila, who was represented by the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, said the goal of the project was to support the provision of quality medical care for Nigerians.
This would be through the improvement of tertiary healthcare delivery system in the country with attendant impacts on medical research and retention of in-country medical expertise.
He said the company had helped in reshaping the country’s health sector for a better and more responsive system on the road to making it a destination for world-class healthcare delivery.
He, therefore, called on LUTH’s management to ensure that the facilities were put to practical use for patients and training purposes.
In his remarks, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, stated that NLNG had proven to be a reliable partner in the sustainable development of the healthcare system in the country.
Ehanire, who was represented by the Minister of State for Health, Ekumankama Joseph Nkama, thanked the initiators of the project noting that it would go a long way to better the lot of Nigerians.
The source also reports that the newly commissioned LUTH project entailed the complete renovation and upgrade of the Obstetrics & Gynaecology (Ward C) Block, a four-storey building.
This is with the provision of 120 beds to serve the prenatal and postnatal services.
Other facilities include a waiting room, nurses stations, private wards, consulting rooms, radiation room, and doctors and nurses call rooms, among other facilities.
Earlier, Alhaji Isa Sali, Board Chairman, LUTH, said that the renovation and equipping of the ward was sponsored by the NLNG as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).
“It was also as a mark of appreciation with recent salutary developments in the hospital”.
According to Sali, the project execution through the CSR assumes a new dimension in public service delivery not only for visibility purposes but more importantly as a means of paying back to society.
Nation
ILO, FG Release Survey On Evidence-Based Data On Child Labour
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Federal Government say they are set to release survey on evidence-based data on child labour and forced labour in the country.
The ILO Country Director for Nigeria and Ghana, Ms Vanessa Phala, said this at the National Child Labour and Forced Labour Survey Validation workshop in Abuja on Monday.
The Tide source reports that the workshop was organised by the ILO in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the ACCEL Africa Project, funded by the Netherlands Government and the National Bureau of Statistics.
According to Phala, after 22 years, Nigeria will eventually be able to comprehensively state its situation of child labour.
“For the very first time in Nigeria, we will be having data on the prevalence of forced labour”,’she said.
She said the last global report on child labour released by ILO and UNICEF, indicated that the number of children in child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide.
The Country Director noted that there was an increase of 8.4 million children compared with the last report with millions more at risk due to the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.
“In Nigeria, you will agree with me that eradicating child labour and forced labour requires the development of monitoring infrastructure to determine and measure its magnitude, distribution, dimensions and characteristics at the national and sub-national levels.
“For this reason, the ILO through its ACCEL Africa and Map 16 projects, supported the Government to conduct the National Child labour survey.
“The National Bureau of Statistics with technical support from the ILO and participation of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment have gone to the field and it’s time to see the figures”, she said.
Phala noted that for over the past 20 years, the ILO continued its collaboration with Nigeria, through the Ministry of Labour and Employment and other ministries, agencies and departments to eliminate child labour and protect children within the legal working age.
According to her, so many children in Nigeria are trapped in slavery, forced labour and trafficking, they are forced to participate in community conflicts; used for prostitution, pornography or in illicit activities, exploited domestic workers, among others.
“We must act urgently to protect the rights of our dear children and restore their childhood as the detail of this survey is of concern to all stakeholders.
“That is be it government, employers, workers, civil society organisation, academia, international organisations, donors. UN Agencies, parents, individuals, including the children themselves.
“We should start envisioning that change we intend to see in the next two years or seven years before the end date of the SDGs”, she said.
She charged all to contribute their quota to ensure that the evidence-based data on child labour and forced labour inform policy review, programming and implementation of various interventions.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ms Daju, Kachollom, commended stakeholders for the conduct of the survey and their relentless efforts and commitment in the advocacy for the betterment of the Nigerian child, and the elimination of child labour.
Nation
Organisation Tasks Kaduna On Foundation For Pupils
The Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria (PLANE) programme has urged the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board to strengthen foundational skills in primary schools.
Making the call on Monday in Kaduna during the dissemination of Baseline Data on Teaching and Learning outcome in primary schools in Kaduna State, PLANE said it would improve learning outcomes.
The State Team Lead, PLANE, Ms Diana Agabi, explained that the assessment indicated areas where PLANE school level technical support to the state would also help to improve education delivery.
Agabi added that the assessment conducted between November and December 2022 covered literacy and numeracy learning levels, inclusive and safe quality classroom instructions, teachers and pupils and attendance rate.
Other areas, she said, included the availability and use of safeguarding policy and availability and use of school report cards.
Also, Mr Musa Adeyemi, PLANE Research and Learning Manager, explained that the baseline study was conducted in 43 primary schools with focus on primary two, four and six in six implementing Local Government Areas (LGAs).
Adeyemi identified the LGAs as Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Soba, Sabon Gari, Jaba, and Sanga.
He explained that a total of 758 pupils and 115 school managers were interviewed in the course of the study in 43 schools.
Presenting the key findings, Mr Gbenga Bamidele, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, PLANE, said that the findings showed a low learning achievement among pupils.
Bamidele said that 50.6 per cent of Primary Two pupils were unable to identify Hausa letters, while 91.6 per cent were unable to identify Hausa words.
He also said only 17.5 per cent of the pupils could identify a number, while 85.4 per cent of Primary Four pupils were unable to identify a single word in English language.
According to him, the low starting points indicate the need for Kaduna SUBEB to build foundational skills from the beginning of primary school.
On school, teacher, and pupil demography, Bamidele said the findings showed the need for government support for the provision of a conducive environment for learning.
He also called for support to teachers in the efforts to provide the highest level of quality and inclusive instruction in their classrooms.
“A concentrated effort should also be made to provide a more inclusive environment, including identifying Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) Focal Persons at the school level.
“The enrolment of pupils with disabilities is currently low, and school facilities are not available to support their physical inclusion.
“Government should, therefore, ensure appropriate facilities for learners with disabilities,” he said.
This may have measurable effects on learning outcomes”, he said.
The monitoring and evaluation officer also called on the government to provide coaching and mentoring opportunities for all teachers as a strategy to provide individualised teacher professional development.
He also urged the government to leverage on family support for learning outside the schools for lasting impacts on learning outcomes.
The Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Halima Lawal, said that assessment would inform the policy and decision makers in areas where deliberate effort and resources should be channelled.
Lawal, who was represented by the Director, Planning and Physical Development, Mr Salisu Lawal, said the baseline had indicated the challenge, adding that the next phase of assessment should show a significant improvement.
PLANE is a seven-year UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office-funded programme designed to drive inclusive education in Nigeria with improved learning outcome.
