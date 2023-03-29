NITDA Seeks Partnerships Against Cyber Challenges

The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Malam Kashifu Inuwa, has called on governments across Africa to come together to minimise the impact of cyber attacks.

Inuwa said the attacks have affected critical infrastructure, national security, reputation and economy.

He made the call in a statement issued recently in Abuja by the Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the agency, Mrs. Hadiza Umar, and made availabe to The Tide source.

Speaking on the topic, “Strategies for Boosting Africa’s Cyber Resilience”, at the ongoing GISEC Global, a conference for cyber security community holding in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Inuwa harped on the importance of guiding against cyber attacks.

This, he said, is “because the African continent continued to experience rapid technological growth and increasing internet penetration.

“With the right strategies and approaches, Africa can enhance its cyber security posture and build resilience against cyber attacks.

“African nations must work collaboratively to build and implement robust, inclusive, and proactive cyber resilience methodologies and comprehensive approaches to the identification and mitigation of critical vulnerabilities.

“These include encouraging the exchange of collective knowledge, intelligence on cyber threats and promoting international cooperation in responding to cyber crimes”.

Inuwa recalled the ‘Check Point Research Report of 2022’, which said African countries experienced an average of 1,848 cyber attacks per week, per organisation in 2022.

The Director-General also highlighted that Nigeria accounted for the largest number of internet users, with over 100 million users, followed by Egypt with 76 million and South Africa with 41 million.

“These countries, along with Kenya, also account for 60 per cent of the $4 billion annual cost of cybercrime in Africa.

“In spite of these challenges, Africa’s digital transformation projects are gaining momentum, with online shoppers reaching almost 390 million and social media users reaching over 380 million in 2022.

“This growing figures are due to increasing mobile device adoption and improved telecommunication systems.

“However, the increasing threat of cyberattacks puts our socio-economic security at risk locally and internationally,” he said.

According to him, it is imperative that all governments prioritise cyber security and take necessary measures to strengthen their digital defenses to protect citizens from the threats posed by online attacks.

The NITDA boss added that the Africa Center for Strategic Studies’ Report, stated that only 15 African countries had completed their national cyber security strategies.

Inuwa said the strategies outlined strategic objectives and assigned government-wide responsibilities for cyber threat monitoring and responses.

He said: “African countries need to understand the current cyber security landscape, create and implement comprehensive and multi-stakeholder policies,legal frameworks to ensure accountability and incentivise investments in cyber security measures.

“We need to close the cyber security talent gap by investing in training and development programmes to equip our workforce with the necessary skills and knowledge to protect themselves and our organisations against cyber threats.

“We need to invest in the development of robust cybersecurity technologies such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and endpoint protection”, he said.

According to him, these tools can help detect and prevent cyber attacks before they cause significant harm.

He noted that the onus was on both the government and private sector to provide institutional support for cyber security, include the creation of dedicated agencies and units, as well as public-private partnerships that allow for the sharing of resources and expertise.

“We must prioritise regional partnerships and cross-border cooperation to combat cyber threats, as they do not respect geographical boundaries.

“This can include African countries working together to formulate and implement effective responses to cyber attacks and share best practices”, he said.

He also revealed that there will be national cyber-response plans and specialised Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) for critical infrastructure sectors that are essential in ensuring cyber resilience which outlines procedures and protocols.