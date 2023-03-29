Lassa Fever: Nigeria Records 784 Cases, 142 Deaths In Three Months … Records 922 Cases Of Cholera, 32 Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control and Prevention (NCDC) says in less than three months, the country has registered 784 confirmed cases of Lassa fever with 142 deaths across 23 states.

Also, NCDC announced a total of 922 suspected cases of cholera, including 32 deaths, so far in 2023.

NCDC via its official website said on yesterday that the infections were recorded from Jan. 1 till date.

Recall that Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus.

The natural reservoir for the virus is the Mastomys natalensis rodent (commonly known as the multimammate rat or the African rat).

Other rodents can also be carriers of the virus which spreads through direct contact with urine, faeces, saliva or blood of infected rats.

The virus can also spread through contact with objects, household items and surfaces contaminated with urine, faeces, saliva or blood of infected rats.

NCDC said that in Epidemiological Week 11, the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 70 in Week 10 of 2023, to 38 cases.

The agency said that the cases were reported from Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Taraba, Benue, Rivers, Plateau, and Nasarawa States.

NCDC said that cumulatively from Epidemiological Week 1 to Week 11, 2023, 142 deaths had been reported with Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.1 per cent which was lower than the 18.7 per cent CFR for the same period in 2022.

The agency said that, in total for 2023, 23 states had recorded at least one confirmed case across 97 local government areas.

The public health institution said that 71 per cent of all new confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from Ondo, Edo and Bauchi while 29 per cent came from six states.

It said that of the 71 per cent, Ondo reported 32 per cent, Edo, 29 and Bauchi, 10.

According to the NCDC, the predominant age group affected is 21-30 years with the median age as 32 years.

It said that the male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases was 1:0.9.

The agency said that the number of suspected cases increased compared to the number reported for the same period in 2022.

The NCDC said that a healthcare worker was affected in Week 11.

It said that the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Emergency Operations Centre was activated to coordinate response activities at all levels.

Meanwhile, NCDC in its latest Cholera Situation weekly epidemiological report for week nine posted on its official website yesterday revealed that 12 states across 32 Local Government Areas have reported the suspected cases, with a case fatality ratio of 3.5 per cent.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by infection of the intestine with Vibrio cholerae bacteria.

According to the World Health Organisation, at least 24 countries continue to report cholera cases.

The 12 states reporting cases in the country are Abia, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

The report read in part, “Of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, the age group >45 years is the most affected age group for male and female. Of all suspected cases, 54 per cent are males and 46 per cent are females.

“Six states – Cross River (647 cases), Ebonyi (97 cases), Abia (72 cases), Niger (38 cases), and Zamfara (28 cases) account for 96% of all cumulative cases.

“Fifteen LGAs across nine states Ebonyi (4), Cross River (3), Ondo (2), Bayelsa (1), Abia (1), Katsina (1), Sokoto (1) Niger (1) and Zamfara (1), reported more than five cases each this year.”

The NCDC reported that there was difficulty in accessing some communities due to security concerns, open defecation in affected communities, lack of potable drinking water in some rural areas and urban slums, and poor hygiene practices in most cholera-affected communities.

Other challenges are inadequate health facility infrastructure and cholera commodities for the management of patients, inadequately trained personnel in states for case management, and poor and inconsistent reporting from states