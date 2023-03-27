Nation
Ramadan: Experts Harp On Medication, Caution For Breastfeeding Mothers
Medical experts have cautioned patients against rescheduling medication without recourse to their doctors.
They also advised lactating mothers of babies below six months to desist from fasting for the health of their babies.
The medical experts gave the advice in Zaria during a Pre-Ramadan Lecture organised by the Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) and Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Branch.
The Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecologist, ABUTH, Prof. Abdullahi Randawa, said babies depended on their mothers for their survival after delivery.
“If such mother fast, she would not produce enough milk and the baby would suffer a lot”, he said.
Randawa, a former Provost, College of Medical Sciences, ABU, discouraged breastfeeding mothers from fasting because the baby may suffer especially if the baby is less than six months.
He added that when a baby was more than six months and was able to eat other food, then mothers could fast.
“I would not discourage a pregnant woman who is healthy from fasting if she has the motivation, but she should consult her physician for an evaluation to ensure that she is healthy”, he said.
Randawa noted that the body of a woman has been created to take care of the baby during pregnancy.
He added that babies were blessed with the capacity to participate in their survival while in the womb of the mother, hence, the need for mothers to increase food intake during pregnancy.
He said pregnancy was a condition where the mother, whether she eats or not, the growing baby would make her breakdown her own body store for his or her survival
“So, whether the mother increases her food intake or not, the baby would access her body store for his survival.
“The best thing for her is to eat more so that she and her baby live well and remain healthy.
“Therefore, it is not good for her to stay long without eating (like during Ramadan) it can lead her to suffer some minor illness, lose blood sugar and even become unconscious”, he said.
Similarly, Dr Muhammad Yakubu, Consultant Physician, Department of Medicine, ABUTH, cautioned patients against rescheduling treatment and medication without recourse to their doctors.
“It can’t be decided by the patient; some of these drugs work better at the night or in the morning, and some drugs work for a few hours while others work for long houses.
“So, if you take your decision without recourse to a specialist you may find yourself in trouble”, he warned.
Yakubu said the Holy Qur’an has exempted Muslims who were sick or traveling from fasting, explaining that the exemption is not a final statement in itself.
He, however, said the sickness referred to in the Holy Qur’an has categories and grades; the people of knowledge had classified the sicknesses, illnesses and injuries for better guidance.
According to him, if the illness will be worsened by fasting or fasting will delay the treatment of illness then in that situation fasting should be kept aside.
Prof. Abdulaziz Hassan, Amir of IMAN, ABU/ABUTH branch, said the association provided pre-Ramadan lectures annually to enlighten the members and neighbouring communities on Ramadan vis-à-vis health issues.
This year, the discourse was on pregnancy, maternal health and how people should take medications during Ramadan.
According to him, the lecture aims at preparing members of the association and the community towards achieving the maximum spiritual and health benefits of Ramadan fasting in a healthy manner.
He, therefore, called on the people to strive harder and up-skill the young ones with the knowledge of both Islamic and western education and use Ramadan period to pray for a prosperous Nigeria.
The Tide’s source recalls that the lecture was on the topic ‘Maternal Health and Ramadan Fast’, and ‘Health and Medications during Ramadan Fast’.
Nation
FG, Experts Urge Action On Maternal, Child Deaths
The Ministry of Health alondside experts in the health sector have sued for collective action to address the high maternal, neonatal and child health challenges in the country.
They spoke at the Health Summit organised by the African Centre of Excellence for Population Health and Policy (ACEPHAP), Bayero University Kano (BUK), and the Centre for Infectious Diseases Research (CIDR) in collaboration with Rand Corporation USA, with support from Marks Family Foundation.
Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, insisted on Partnership to bringing to minimal the rate of the menace in the country.
Represented by the Director, Child Health, Family Health Department, Stella Nwosu, Ehanire said, “all hands must be on deck towards improving Nigeria’s maternal newborn and child health indices as government could not do it alone”.
A professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the College of Health Sciences, BUK, Hadiza Galadanci, revealed that Nigeria had the highest number of maternal deaths accounting for over one-quarter (28.5%) of all estimated global maternal deaths in 2020.
Also speaking, the Director, CIDR, BUK, Prof. Isa Sadeeq, stated that the summit was inspired by the need to proffer solutions to the insecurity and humanitarian crisis facing women and children in Nigeria, especially in the North East and North West.
Nation
PCN Orientates Newly Licensed Medicine Vendors In Kwara
The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) has organised an orientation and Continuous Education Programme (CEP) for newly licensed patent and proprietary medicine dealers in Kwara.
Speaking at the programme in Ilorin, Mr Babashehu Ahmed, the Registrar of the council, explained that the training is part of the requirements for the issuance of Patent and Proprietary Medicines Vendors Licence (PPMVL).
According to him, the holder shall be required to attend an orientation programme (CEP), at least once, every two years.
Ahmed, represented by Mr Bayode Emmanuel, the Deputy Director, Northcentral Zonal Office, Minna, said it was the responsibility of every newly licensed private propriety Medicine Vendor (PPMV) to participate in the orientation programme.
“The orientation is adult learning programmes in which participants are encouraged to be involved in the learning process”, he said.
He tasked the medicine vendors to operate within the provisions of the guidelines as well as the PCN’s approved patent medicine lists.
Ahmed observed that National Surveys in Nigeria showed that Community Pharmacies and PPMVs were usually the first port of call for health seeking individuals in the rural, underserved and hard to reach communities.
He added that the Federal Ministry of Health in a bid to ensure equitable distribution of quality healthcare had targeted the medicine vendors in order to expand their roles in primary health care.
The Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Health, Dr Abubakar Ayinla, said the programme was to ensure that all patent medicine vendors had met all requirements of getting licence to practice that aspect of the profession.
He described patent medicine vendors as group of people that were readily available and close to the communities, whom people utilise by buying medical consumables that were permitted to sell.
Ayinla emphasised the importance of compliance, rules and regulations, standard practice and ethics for vendors to uphold.
“We encourage them to learn, so that they will be able to apply their own learning to the evolving changes that we are seeing in the society”, he said.
The State Director, Pharmaceutical Services, Mrs Barakat Olarewaju, advised the medicine vendors to uphold the laws as approved by PCN.
According to her, vendors must sell only drugs on PCN approved patent and proprietary medicine list.
The pharmacist warned the vendors against prescribing or dispensing medicines, adding that all medicines to be stocked by the vendors must be purchased from premises registered by PCN.
President of Nigerian Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealer (NAPPMED), Kwara Chapter, Alhaji Abdulraheem Lawal, assured that the association would ensure compliance with laid down rules guiding their profession.
Nation
CBN Educates Young Students On Savings Culture
As part of activities to mark the 2023 Global Money Week, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has educated students on the rudiments and significance of future savings.
CBN said the money savings teaching session for young students across the country was aimed at encouraging students to save for the future even in times of little incomes.
The Head, Consumer Education Division of the Consumer Protection Department In CBN, Chinyere Jane Nwubilo, while addressing attendees at the event that was held on financial inclusion by the apex bank, noted that without financial literacy children of young age would not be able to imbibe financial discipline.
Nwubilo said the essence of the financial education session for the students was to educate them on financial discipline to enable them acquire financial capability that would help them to have financial wellbeing.
“We are trying to catch the children young to be able to save, to earn to invest at a very young age. We are celebrating with the rest of the world and CBN is the coordinator of all stakeholders in this celebration.
“The essence is just to inculcate in them the act of saving. They can save from whatever little they have”, she stated.
Nwubilo urged Nigerians to plan their money through savings, budgeting and investment.
She said the event was also organised to teach children on needs and wants to have a secured and stable financial future.
“You will have to separate your needs from your wants so that you don’t spend all your money on wants and not have savings to invest”, Nwubilo said.
On responsiveness of financial institutions in encouraging people into the financial system, Nwubilo said the apex bank has encouraged the financial institutions across the nation to as much as possible, drive down financial literacy with a focus on achieving financial inclusion.
The aim is to get them to understand how to develop saving culture and products that fit their category.
Nwubilo further stated that the department would push for the additionsion of in school curriculum.
“Yes, that is in the pipeline because there is need for us to ensure continuity. So, we are going to have financial education in school curriculum very soon”, she said.
The significance of Global Money Week is an annual event celebrated all over the world and the theme for this year is “Plan Your Money And Plant Your Future”.
