Business
Petroleum Stakeholders Strategise For Post-Subsidy Era
Stakeholders in Nigeria’s mid stream and downstream petroleum sectors have urged the Federal Government to outline strategies for a sustainable future in the downstream sector.
The appeal was made during a virtual online workshop, Friday, in Lagos with the theme “Deregulation of the Nigerian downstream sector: The day after”.
The Tide’s source reports that the workshop was organised by the Nigerian Petroleum Downstream Industry in collaboration with the African Refiners and Distributors Association (ARDA).
The stakeholders at the workshop called on the government to implement appropriate palliatives in the form of public transportation and freight of agricultural produce.
They urged government to ensure transparent and effective communication, improve access to foreign exchange, trade finance, guarantee strategic stock, and provide access to crude oil for refineries ahead of the plan to embark on the total removal of petrol subsidy.
The workshop offered the industry regulator and all players across the midstream and downstream value chain the opportunity to deliberate on measures that needed to be put in place ahead of the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).
The participants also focused on the need for operators in the industry to professionalise the midstream and downstream petroleum sectors ahead of the take-off of full deregulation.
The Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory (NMDPRA), Mr Farouk Ahmed, said the Authority would allow free market pricing once the sector was fully deregulated.
On his part, the Executive Director, Distributions System, Storage and Retail Infrastructure of NMDPRA, Mr Ogbugo Ukoha, spoke on the role of the regulator in pricing, safe operation and enforcement, while the Managing Director, CITAC Africa, Gary Still, touched on market liberalisation or elimination of subsidies.
Also speaking, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Alhaji Othman Yusuf, warned that the full deregulation of the downstream sector and complete removal of petrol subsidy would bring about opportunities and challenges.
The National President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, revealed that the marketers are in full support of the government’s plan to embark on full deregulation of the downstream sector.
Okoronkwo, who was represented by Mr Mike Osatuyi, IPMAN’s National Operations Controller, warned Nigerians to prepare to pay up to N750 for every litre of petrol after the removal of subsidy.
He added that the pump price is likely to drop to around N500 if the Government encourages the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide forex to marketers at the official rate.
Okoronkwo also urged the government to channel savings from subsidy provisions to provide palliatives to the masses, adding that government must be sensitive to resentment from Nigerians.
Mr Taiwo Oyedele, the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC), charged the government and the regulator to identify potential pitfalls that could trigger resentment from citizens before, during, and after the removal of the petrol subsidy.
According to him, deliberate public sensitization, industry engagement, and collaboration with civil society organizations are needed to aid public buy-in during the implementation of full deregulation.
He said in the course of implementing the policies, the government’s interpretation of its strategy must be issue-based and not confrontational.
Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr Babatunde Irukera, advised the industry regulator to establish quality and safety standards for petroleum products.
Irukera, represented by Mrs Morayo Adisa, his Technical Consultant, said this include fuel quality standards, safety regulations for storage and transportation, and environmental regulations.
The Chairman of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr Olumide Adeosun, who doubled as the facilitator, stated that the virtual workshop aimed at addressing key challenges and outlining strategies to ensure a sustainable future for the petroleum downstream sector.
He said safeguarding consumer interest in a deregulated environment was also significant, adding that the workshop provided data-driven insights into the sector’s growth potential.
“The importance of connecting to regional markets, positioning Nigeria as the regional refining hub, and fostering relationships with international service providers.
“Including rating agencies, finance and governance institutions, and aligning with the goals of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP), was reiterated at the workshop.
“Ultimately, this collaborative workshop provided a platform for stakeholders to share knowledge and develop strategies to ensure the Nigerian Petroleum downstream Industry remains a strong, competitive force while transitioning to a more sustainable future”, he added.
Business
Fuel Subsidy: Nigeria Loses Trillions Of Infrastructure Development – NNPCL
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said Nigerians have missed enormous infrastructure development due to the protracted fuel subsidy regime in the country.
The NNPCL disclosed that the amount spent on fuel subsidy payment could provide 7,500km of road network at N400 million per kilometre and 37 well-equipped 120 Beds Tertiary Health Centres at N32 billion per hospital annually.
Senior Business Advisor to the GCEO, NNPCL, Mr Lawal Musa, disclosed this in Abuja at a joint National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)/Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) sensitisation workshop on the NNPCL Operations.
Musa, in a presentation entitled “Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the Nigerian Economy’’, said the Federal Government spent as much as N4.8 trillion annually on fuel subsidy at the expense of the wellbeing of Nigerians.
In an analysis of the opportunity cost of the subsidy spending, he said deregulation could deliver 500,000 new houses and education and skill up of two million Nigerian students, among others.
He said it could deliver N12 trillion in four years to Nigeria while annual Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) under recovery would escalate to N3 trillion.
He said the cost of fuel subsidy outweighed the direct benefits particularly to the masses.
He further said deregulation could provide additional 27,000 megawatts of electricity to Nigerians and build and equip 2,400 hospitals in 774 LGAs.
“Nigeria is the largest producer of crude oil in Africa, possessing 28 per cent of Africa’s reserve, with petroleum contributing significantly to the country’s economy.
“The benefits derived have over the years been eroded due to the amount paid on subsidy, a regime has been fuelling the vicious circle of poverty in the country”, he said.
Musa explained that the PMS (fuel) was sold lowest price in Nigeria among most West African countries in spite of the average cost of $2.7 per litre globally, which amounted to up N570 per litre.
According to him, verifiable PMS demand data is critical to National planning and energy security.
In an overview of the PIA and New NNPCL structure, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, the Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, NNPCL, said the new entity was incorporated as a commercial company to be run like any other private company in the country, following the provision of the PIA 2021.
Eyesan, represented by Mr Vincent Ogbu, her Business Advisor said NNPCL’s activities were guided by three core values namely integrity, excellence and sustainability.
She explained that the signing of PIA into law overhauled the institutional, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry and provided structured approach for managing host community development and investments.
She further said significantly, the PIA mandated incorporation of old NNPC and established NNPCL as a fully commercial entity.
“Under the Act, NNPCL is to conduct affairs without recourse to government fund. The new NNPCL is being owned by 200 million Nigerians with Ministries of Finance and Petroleum Resources as major shareholders”, she said.
Earlier, the NNPCL Group Chief Communications Officer, Garbadeen Muhammad, said the NNPC was engaging with students as critical stakeholders in the new organisation which belonged to over 200 million Nigerians including the Nigerian students.
Muhammad said the engagement which would be done annually, was aimed to enlighten the students and CSOs on the NNPCL as a new entity registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission under the Company and Allied Matters Act.
Also speaking, the National President of NANS, Usman Barambu, thanked the NNPC for the enlightenment workshop which had exposed the students on the new structure and operations of the oil company.
Barambu urged the company to ensure availability of fuel and tackle fuel scarcity in the country as well as opening of opportunities for ordinary Nigerian graduates to gain employment in the company.
Chief Convener, Civil Society for Justice and Equity, Mr Olayemi Success, called for the removal of the fuel subsidy and urged government to channel the money towards improving the education sector.
Business
Pipeline Vandalism: Stakeholders Opt For Mini-Grid Electeicity
Stakeholders have expressed commitment to provide Solar Mini-Grid Electricity to some communities without electricity in the Niger Delta to tackle pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft.
The Executive Director, Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria), an NGO, Mr Dumnamene Fyneface, said this in a telephone interview with The Tide’s source in Abuja.
He said YEAC-Nigeria and YEAC-UK Ltd engaged NXT GRID Netherlands and its Nigeria subsidiary to develop the project.
According to him, the project will commence from Umuolu community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state, and will be extended to other communities.
He said the commitment was part of measures to address pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft and artisanal refinery pollution including soot in the state.
“The effort will reduce the use of illegally-refined petroleum products by communities which hitherto depended on the products, especially fuel for their generators and kerosene for their lanterns as energy sources.
“The project will also support the communities to power their homes since they do not have access to electricity.
“The project is expected to discourage oil theft, reduce fossil fuel extraction, fight environmental pollution and climate change while providing clean, renewable and affordable energy to households.
“Those other communities that are also hard-to-reach and have not had access to electricity for a long time will definitely benefit from the project being rolled out in phases”, he said.
Fyneface continued that the project would as well discourage those youths that were engaged in illegal artisanal refineries and other unauthorised activities, because people would no longer patronise them.
He said the development would provide job opportunities to the communities, thereby, giving them alternative livelihoods away from various environmental crimes.
“It will also provide the communities other business opportunities that the electricity can power through what we call `Productive Use,’ thus reducing environmental pollution.
“It will also help in the fight against climate change as the communities that are engaged in such illegal activities will have their minds disabused”, he stated.
Fyneface said the Productive Use was a project meant to support the youth, women and persons with disabilities by providing grants, soft and revolving loans to the community.
He said the essence of the project was to assist the people by engaging them in various businesses using the renewable energy system.
According to him, the objective of the organisation is to reduce pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, artisanal refining and environmental pollution.
“The organisation tries to discourage families from patronising illegally refined petroleum products as energy sources to power their homes through generators, thereby, making artisanal refineries unattractive.
“We believe that if we can provide alternative livelihood opportunities for artisanal refiners, pipeline vandalism, artisanal refining and associated environmental pollution will automatically be reduced.”
Business
FG Spends N45.89bn On 1,375 Rural Power Projects
The Federal Government of Nigeria has spent N45.89billion to complete a total of 1,375 rural power projects in various communities across the country in three years.
According to data obtained from the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), between 2020 and 2022, the Federal Government, through its REA, undertook the projects by growing the capacity of the national power grid, increasing the number of mini-grids, deploying solar home systems, and installing solar street lights.
“Capital projects in the last three years, 2020 – 2022, is 1,375 in number. Total projects cost is N45.89bn”, the REA stated in its 2022 Strategic Interventions report.
A breakdown of the projects indicated that the government was able to deliver an installed capacity of 238.4 megawatts to the national electricity grid during the review period.
It said a total of 476,800 households benefitted from this, as the installed capacity on the grid affected 2.38 million people, while the cost of this particular project was N19.11bn.
The report stated that a total of 67 mini-grids developed during the three-year period, provided 0.64MW of electricity to 657.14 households, comprising of a total of 3,290 persons, while N6.35bn was spent on this particular project.
The REA also provided 556 solar homes systems to support 2,780 people, at a cost of N1.03bn during the three-year period.
The Tide source further gathered that a total distance of 557.5km was covered with solar street lights provided by the agency at a cost of N17.96bn during the same period.
The report outlined REA’s interventions for the year 2022, in the delivery of capital projects, including the preliminary needs assessment and implementation framework for the 2022 electrification programmes.
It named the programmes to include the deployment of solar mini-grids (high-capacity productive use), solar water pumps (irrigation schemes) and solar home systems (low-capacity productive use) across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.
“Before the strategic interventions, some of the baseline conditions and challenges of the beneficiaries included access to electricity and water, petrol consumption patterns, security conditions, employment conditions, gender inclusivity and major crops produced.
“After the interventions, an assessment exercise was then conducted to determine the social, environmental, and economic impact on the livelihoods in the beneficiary communities”, the report stated.
It stated that in 2022, six communities were equipped with a 100-kW solar mini-grid system.
“The systems were designed to prioritise productive users, including agro-processing businesses, homes, commercial users, as well as public spaces.
“Over 8,155 lives and 5,000 active farmers have been impacted with uninterrupted power supply and clean affordable water, translating to over 60 direct and indirect jobs created, improved security, increased productivity, improved healthcare, as well as the decommissioning of over 40 diesel and petrol generators.
“Based on the current and future estimations, the reductions in carbon emissions were also encouraging”, the agency said.
It continued that 1,392 irrigation solar pumps were distributed across the six geopolitical zones, reaching 1,300 male and 92 female beneficiaries, as well as about 200 farm clusters.
“Over 11,000 lives and 6,000 farmers (including about 810 female farmers) have been directly impacted. This impact has translated to the illumination of over 170 farms with solar street lights, the training of over 3,000 farmers on pump maintenance and new irrigation practices, and more importantly, cost savings”, the report stated.
