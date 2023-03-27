Sports
Owolabi Wants Home-Based Players In S’Eagles Team
Former International, Felix Owolabi, has expressed shock that Nigerians were expecting players who hardly trained together to produce good result in Friday’s CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group A qualifiers between Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau.
The encounter, a match day three of the AFCON’s qualifying series, saw the Super Eagles lose 0-1 to the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in the match played at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.
Speaking to Tidesports source on Saturday Owolabi stated that some of the reasons like bad pitch, players’ attitude and the coach’s incompetence were mere excuses, adding that failure to listen to past voice of wisdom on the way forward for the country’s football cost Nigeria the match.
“What many people have failed to realise is believing that a set of invited players from Europe would come together and train for three to four days as a team. This definitely cannot and will not work until the administrators listen to past views given on the way forward for our football.
“I heard many complained that the Eagles defeat was caused by the pitch. Some said the players were not committed, while others said it was the fault of the coach not naming the right players in the first 11. But I will say it goes beyond that, we need to start doing the right thing, the right way.
“If we attributed our failure to beat Guinea-Bissau to the pitch, then you have to ask yourself if they played on a different pitch. This reason doesn’t make sense at all because I didn’t hear anywhere the players complained about the pitch. The truth is that the players never had enough time to train together,” he said.
The former Eagles’ winger, who lamented the numbers of foreign-based players in the team, said the Super Eagles should have been built around the home-based players.
“Some of us have always advocated for the fusion of both the home and foreign based players into the national team for better team work. I do not think we need the numbers of players we invite from Europe for a match like this. Foreign players that we need are the key ones that will strengthen some departments in the team.
Sports
2022 NPFL: Nasarawa United Unveils New Players
Nasarawa United Football Club, Lafia, has unveiled eight new players for the remainder of the 2022/23 league calendar
The newly acquired players comprise one goalkeeper, four defenders and three attackers.
A release signed by the Media Officer of the Club, Eche Amos and made available to Tidesports yesterday, said Goalkeeper, Mohammed Galadima and central defender, Victor Collins both returned to the club after spells at Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi and Amanat Baghdad FC of Iraq, respectively.
Right full-backs, Samson Vandi Drambi and Nelson Abiam joined from 2nd division side, EFCC FC of Abuja, while Nelson Abiam joined from premier league side Wikki Tourists FC, Bauchi. Full-back, Aminu Yusuf joined from neighbouring Lobi Stars FC, Makurdi.
The trio of centre forwards, Kazeem Abdulrafiu, Isaac James Ogiri and Kolawole Daniel inked the contract papers from Ruqayya Football Academy of Kaduna, ABS FC of Ilorin, and Gombe United FC, Gombe, in that order.
The unveiling ceremony took place last Wednesday in Lafia.
Each of the players is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear as the Solid Miners prepare to overturn their current position on the league standings.
In another development, Nasarawa United yesterday defeated border neighbours, Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, in an explosive friendly game decided at the Sports Complex of Federal University, Lafia, to fine-tune both teams ahead of the resumption of the second phase of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League.
Sports
Corruption, Bane of Nigeria Football Dev – Peterside
If not for the high level of corruption in Nigeria football administration, the country would have produced lots of football stars, former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside said.
According to him, the country has a bunch of good and talented players like Victor Osimhem, but because of corrupt administration, many young players were deprived to get national call up.
Idah made the assertion last Wednesday in an interview with sports journalists shortly after Rivers United FC defeated Rangers FC 1-0 in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.
He revealed that he will come back to Nigeria with the view to promote and develop football, following the experiences gained outside the country.
“If I was elected as the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) a lot of things would have changed in the football administration.
“ I have come back to Nigeria, Port Harcourt, my base with all the experiences I had gained around the world to see how one can be involved in the development of the game.
“ Football is my game, I have sacrificed a lot for the development of the game” Idah said.
He congratulates Osimhen for his impressive performances in the Italian League, adding that what he expected Osimhen to do was to win World best or Africa footballer of the year.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
MFN Lauds Rivers Governor- Elect …Wants Holistic Sports Dev
The Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN) has hailed the emergence of Sir Siminialayi Fubara as Rivers State governor-elect and appealled to him to look into sports development holistically in his administration.
The Federation also used the forum to also congratulate him, over his landslide victory at the just concluded governorship elections in the State.
President of MFN, Comrade Paul Egonu, said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, yesterday shortly after he came back from Lagos on national assignment of the federation.
According to him, he has confidence that sporting activities will strive more in the next administration.
“We are appealing to the incoming Governor, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara to holistically develop sports in the State. We are aware that the present administration- led by Chief Nyesom Wike but there is need to do more.
‘The Federation and Rivers State Mauythai association join other good people of the State to congratulate Sir. Fubara for his landslide victory at the just concluded governorship elections.
“We are also aware that Governor Nyesom Wike, has invested in sports by building sports facilities in the State, but we urge the incoming Governor to surpass what he will meet on ground”, Comrade Egonu said.
He explained that investing and developing sports is a way of investing in youths because through sports many youths have become wealthy and responsible, besides it will also boost the economy of the State.
“Honestly, the benefits of sports development and promotion is enormous, through sports many people have become wealthy. It will also, to a large extend boost the economy of the State.
“Consequently, I appeal to the incoming Governor to set up a sports commission and appoint professionals. sports administrators to pilot its affairs”, he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
