Sports
MFN Lauds Rivers Governor- Elect …Wants Holistic Sports Dev
The Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN) has hailed the emergence of Sir Siminialayi Fubara as Rivers State governor-elect and appealled to him to look into sports development holistically in his administration.
The Federation also used the forum to also congratulate him, over his landslide victory at the just concluded governorship elections in the State.
President of MFN, Comrade Paul Egonu, said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, yesterday shortly after he came back from Lagos on national assignment of the federation.
According to him, he has confidence that sporting activities will strive more in the next administration.
“We are appealing to the incoming Governor, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara to holistically develop sports in the State. We are aware that the present administration- led by Chief Nyesom Wike but there is need to do more.
‘The Federation and Rivers State Mauythai association join other good people of the State to congratulate Sir. Fubara for his landslide victory at the just concluded governorship elections.
“We are also aware that Governor Nyesom Wike, has invested in sports by building sports facilities in the State, but we urge the incoming Governor to surpass what he will meet on ground”, Comrade Egonu said.
He explained that investing and developing sports is a way of investing in youths because through sports many youths have become wealthy and responsible, besides it will also boost the economy of the State.
“Honestly, the benefits of sports development and promotion is enormous, through sports many people have become wealthy. It will also, to a large extend boost the economy of the State.
“Consequently, I appeal to the incoming Governor to set up a sports commission and appoint professionals. sports administrators to pilot its affairs”, he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
Sports
2022 NPFL: Nasarawa United Unveils New Players
Nasarawa United Football Club, Lafia, has unveiled eight new players for the remainder of the 2022/23 league calendar
The newly acquired players comprise one goalkeeper, four defenders and three attackers.
A release signed by the Media Officer of the Club, Eche Amos and made available to Tidesports yesterday, said Goalkeeper, Mohammed Galadima and central defender, Victor Collins both returned to the club after spells at Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi and Amanat Baghdad FC of Iraq, respectively.
Right full-backs, Samson Vandi Drambi and Nelson Abiam joined from 2nd division side, EFCC FC of Abuja, while Nelson Abiam joined from premier league side Wikki Tourists FC, Bauchi. Full-back, Aminu Yusuf joined from neighbouring Lobi Stars FC, Makurdi.
The trio of centre forwards, Kazeem Abdulrafiu, Isaac James Ogiri and Kolawole Daniel inked the contract papers from Ruqayya Football Academy of Kaduna, ABS FC of Ilorin, and Gombe United FC, Gombe, in that order.
The unveiling ceremony took place last Wednesday in Lafia.
Each of the players is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear as the Solid Miners prepare to overturn their current position on the league standings.
In another development, Nasarawa United yesterday defeated border neighbours, Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, in an explosive friendly game decided at the Sports Complex of Federal University, Lafia, to fine-tune both teams ahead of the resumption of the second phase of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League.
Sports
Corruption, Bane of Nigeria Football Dev – Peterside
If not for the high level of corruption in Nigeria football administration, the country would have produced lots of football stars, former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside said.
According to him, the country has a bunch of good and talented players like Victor Osimhem, but because of corrupt administration, many young players were deprived to get national call up.
Idah made the assertion last Wednesday in an interview with sports journalists shortly after Rivers United FC defeated Rangers FC 1-0 in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.
He revealed that he will come back to Nigeria with the view to promote and develop football, following the experiences gained outside the country.
“If I was elected as the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) a lot of things would have changed in the football administration.
“ I have come back to Nigeria, Port Harcourt, my base with all the experiences I had gained around the world to see how one can be involved in the development of the game.
“ Football is my game, I have sacrificed a lot for the development of the game” Idah said.
He congratulates Osimhen for his impressive performances in the Italian League, adding that what he expected Osimhen to do was to win World best or Africa footballer of the year.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
IMC Denies TPL Move For Peaceful Resolution
Chairman of the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional Football League, Gbenga Elegbeleye, says the body is not aware of any proposed commercial dispute resolution meeting with Total Promotions Limited over the title and broadcast rights of the Nigerian league, Tidesports source reports.
In a notice dated February 17, 2023, solicitors of Total Promotions Limited had written to the IMC chairman and also copied the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, GTI Group and Super Sports International, informing them of a window to resolve the lingering title rights issues which had been severally breached by different organisers of the league.
Total Promotions in the letter referred to the trajectory of contractual relationships with the different organisers of the league and urged the IMC to treat the contracts as assets and liabilities of the league organisers.
The notice added that they were aware of the IMC’s move to re-award the TV rights to GTI Group and SuperSports.
“It is important to note that while there may be a succession of managers or operators of the Nigeria Premier League/Nigeria Football League/Nigeria Professional Football League, contracts and liabilities made or incurred by previous managers or operators of the same league cannot be disregarded or wished away,” the letter read in part.
Total Promotions, however, urged the IMC to avoid further collision with the law over the rights and also proposed a meeting to settle the differences.
“We have heard your rumoured move to ignore the court order and ongoing litigation, including our client’s entitlements under the contracts and proceed to re-award the television broadcast rights to Super Sports and GTl Group. It would be wrong for you to try it.
Our client is willing and hereby proposes a meeting of parties for amicable resolution of this matter so that the league may come alive again. A window of opportunity for settlement of the commercial dispute has now been opened for you to consider.”
When asked about the IMC’s feelings about the development, Elegbeleye simply said, “I am not aware.”
General Manager, Super Sport, Felix Awogu, also reiterated that the company did not have the TV rights of the NPFL.
“We don’t have the right or commercial dispute to resolve. The letter was also sent to our office in South Africa and there is no move to follow up any of the things in the letter,” Awogu told Tidesports source.
