‘Fubara, An Epitome Of Humility’

The Rivers State Government has joined the rest of the world to commemorate the Global Water Day with a wake-up call on Rivers people and water providers to partner the state in the achievement of safe and portable water for the people.

The Commissioner, Rivers State Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, made the call at the 2023 World Water Day (WWD) celebration themed ‘Accelerating Change To Solve Water And Sanitation Crisis’, in Port Harcourt.

Delivering his keynote address, Ebeku noted that about two billion people world-wide lived without access to safe water, with poor sanitation killing millions of people.

He said the commemoration was designed to raise awareness on the global water crisis and the need to take action in the provision of potable water.

Ebeku, who described the theme of the 2023 WWD as apt, said it underscored the critical need for immediate and efficient action to address the water and sanitation problem.

In his words, “it is significant in taking proactive efforts to address the water stress concerns that mankind is currently facing and doing so at a rapid pace, hence the call for urgent action globally and locally to achieve safe and sustainably managed water, sanitation, and hygiene for all in order to prevent devastating impacts on the health of millions of people”.

The Commissioner stated, however, that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led New Rivers Vision Government had made considerable efforts in the provision of water in the state.

Ebeku said “worthy of note is the on-going reticulation work under the Port Harcourt Water Supply and Sanitation Project, expected to deliver safe water to our homes”.

While noting that the said project was at various stages of completion, Ebeku insisted that some rural communities have benefitted from the governor’s water provision efforts as water projects executed under his administration had water treatment plants.

He stressed the need for a change in attitude from individuals, families, schools and communities across the world in the usage and management of water, as well as partnership among stakeholders to achieve the desired goal.

“By such Action, we are saving our future. As we celebrate, I urge us to make a difference no matter how small”, Ebeku said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry, Mabel Amesi, explained that the World Water Day was not only to promote access to safe water by all and sundry, but the responsible use of same.

Amesi, who doubles as the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, stressed the need for people to take responsibility for sustainable water management and meaningful efforts to conserve and maintain the valuable resource.

“Water, being a commodity used by all, demands that we take appropriate actions by changing the way we manage and use water in our daily activities. So, as we celebrate this year’s WWD, the Ministry encourages you to make an impact by practicing responsible use of water”, Amesi stated.

She charged participants to heed to the message of the year and develop a sustainable approach to the use of water, so as to solve the lingering water and sanitation challenges in the society.

In their goodwill messages, the Port Harcourt Water Corporation (PHWC) and Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP) unanimously commended the Rivers State Government for its concerted efforts in ensuring safe and accessible water in the state, and pledged their collaboration to achieve the target of the government in that regard.

Highlights of the celebration was award presentation to staff of the Ministry for their commitment, dexterity and diligence to duties as organised by the Ag. Permanent Secretary.

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu