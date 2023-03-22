Nation
Synergy Imperative In Defeating Security Threats -Corps Marshal
The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Dauda Biu, has tasked security agencies to collaborate in defeating all security threats in the country.
Biu made the appeal while addressing participants of exercise Haske Biyu for Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji, on Monday.
The Tide source reports that the three weeks exercise was a Joint and Multi-Agency Training on Internal Security and Low Intensity Conflict.
He said the joint training would enhance skills and update knowledge of the participants, especially on security strategies to mitigate internal security challenges.
“The importance of joint and multi-agency collaboration in internal security and low intensity conflict operations amongst law enforcement agencies and the military cannot be over emphasised.
“The AFCS in its resolve to bring out innovation and measures to improve security and checkmate internal security in the country, designed this exercise to hold on yearly basis”, he noted.
Biu said it was imperative for the participants to embrace the opportunity, so as to contribute effectively to national security.
He observed that the AFCSC has been involved in manpower development in broad range of skills to enhance quality of operations, management and leadership for the attainment of national security goals.
The Corps Marshal said that the training would therefore enable the participants to broaden their knowledge and understanding of military operations, including internal security and counter-insurgency operations.
“The exercise is also organised to enhance the collective training efforts of participating agencies to enable them carry out their responsibilities more efficiently.
“The training forms the basis for synergy of efforts amongst various stakeholders involved in internal security operations in Nigeria”, Biu added.
According to him, the dynamics of the global security environment and current national security challenges has made security agencies and other stakeholders to be deployed regularly on internal security operations.
“Such deployments require you to carry out array of operations that involve kinetic and non-kinetic approaches, to counter threats posed by predominantly irregular groups and non-state actors”.
Biu lauded the AFCSC for holding capacity building programmes for FRSC personnel and other paramilitary agencies.
Earlier, the AFCSC Commandant, AVM Emmanuel Wonah, said exercise Haske Biyu was designed to offer knowledge to all participants on broad security issues in the country.
“This year’s edition will focus on the South West geopolitical zone where acts of banditry, kidnappings and agitation have now regrettably become commonplace.
“These criminal acts targeted at the most vulnerable members of the society have undermined national security and the economic wellbeing of the citizens”, he said.
Wonah said the exercise entails lectures, presentations and demonstrations on internal security operations.
He added that the participants would provide practical and workable solutions to problems associated with internal security and counter insurgency in the country.
JAMB Decries Use Of Fake Results For Admission
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has decried the high level of forgery of A Level certificates used for the registration.
JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, who raised the alarm, recalled that the Board had commenced the 2023 Direct Entry registration on Monday, 20th February but immediately suspended it following the discovery of the plethora of devices and machinations to circumvent and compromise the standard of A ‘level qualifications required from DE candidates.
He disclosed that out of 148 candidates verified by Bayero University Kano (BUK), only 6 were found to be genuine.
“By implication 142 of the results were forged. Oloyede said. Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has also consistently brought to the fore the high rate of forgery of A’Level qualifications for DE.
“It was discovered that in previous years, some candidates used unacceptable and forged A’ level certificates/ qualifications to register for Direct Entry and eventually got admitted. For example out of 148 candidates verified by BUK, only 6 were found to be genuine. By implication 142 of the results were forged.
“The Board, concerned stakeholders and institutions are working assiduously to detect such and the ones already found are being dealt with according to the provisions of the law.
“In order to further checkmate the anomaly and to also prevent recurrence of such irregularity, the Board has decided that the 2023 DE registrations will not only be restricted to JAMB (Professional Test Centres (PTCs) but will also be done under strict supervision,” Oloyode said.
“The Board has provided additional guidelines to all DE registration outlets (JAMB-owned centres), Officers of the Board and candidates on the 2023 Direct Entry registration exercise:
“At the point of registration, all candidates must fill in Registration/Matriculation Number of the previous school attended where the qualification was obtained; Subject(s) of qualification; Awarding Institution; Institution actually attended”, he said.
‘Nigerians Have Lost Confidence, Trust In INEC’
As post-election crisis gathers momentum, the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Nigeria’s 2023 general elections has declared that Nigerians have lost confidence and trust in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) owing to lack of transparency and operational failures.
The EU EOM Chief Observer, Barry Andrews, made the assertion at a Media Briefing to present the Mission’s second preliminary reports, in Abuja, Monday.
Andrews noted that although Nigerians had great appetite for democracy and keen to engage in various civic activities, their expectations were dashed.
According to him, the apathy recorded at the governorship and states House of Assembly elections conducted last Saturday was a clear consequence of failures by political elites and “unfortunately, INEC.”
Andrews said: “Obstruction and organised violence limited the free expression of the will of the voters, despite efforts by civil society to promote democratic standards.
“Throughout the Mission, we saw that Nigerians have a great appetite for democracy and are keen to engage in various civic activities. However, in many parts of the country, their expectations were not met.
“Many were disappointed and we witnessed voter apathy that is in part, a clear consequence of failures by political elites, and unfortunately, also by INEC.
“Positively, INEC introduced some corrective measures ahead of Saturday’s polls, allowing a timely delivery of sensitive materials and improved use of election technologies, yet, the institution continued to lack transparency.”
The Mission also observed that voting started early with INEC ad-hoc officials present and ready to serve voters, but the exercise was unfortunately, disrupted by “multiple incidents of thuggery and intimidation of voters, polling officials, observers, and journalists”.
The Mission noted that Lagos, Kano, and other States in the Southern, Northern and Central parts of the country were mostly affected, adding that the election was equally characterised by casualties, fatalities, as well as vote-buying, which according to the observers, further detracted from an appropriate conduct of elections.
“EU EOM observers also saw misuse of administrative resources, including through various financial and in-kind inducements to voters, giving an undue advantage to the party in power.
“Furthermore, the protracted deadlines for candidacy disputes created uncertainty for voters and electoral contestants alike, while clear underrepresentation of women as candidates demonstrated a stark lack of internal party policies to support constitutionally prescribed inclusion
‘Youths To Benefit From Climate Change Innovation Hub’
The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Sani Tambuwal, has expressed optimism that the recently established National Climate Change Innovation Hub would help in harnessing the potential among Nigerian youths towards addressing climate issues.
The CNA stated this during the commemoration of the 2023 Commonwealth Day with the theme ‘Forging A Sustainable And Peaceful Common Future’ held at the instance of National Assembly management, in Abuja, Monday.
Represented by the Deputy Clerk, National Assembly (DCNA), Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana, Tambuwal observed that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and other climate issues in the world if not properly managed, would posed great danger to world peace and a sustainable future.
He assured that Federal Government had put measures in place to address some issues on climate change through the establishment of youth climate change hub to harness their ideas and include them in decision-making process as well as develop long-term vision for zero gas emissions.
In her presentation, Mrs. Rabi Audu stressed the need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders towards forging a sustainable and peaceful environment.
Audu also urged the youths to engage in activities and programmes that would promoter innovations and inclusivity for all.
According to her, governments and parliaments have to increase opportunities for schools across the Commonwealth countries, adopt higher education partnerships and development programmes that would lead to economic growth, social inclusion and environmental conservation.
While noting that the establishment of more programmes like the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) would aid the attainment of these, Audu further stressed the need for Commonwealth member countries to establish technical and vocational education that would help in gainfully equipping the youths with skills to further tackle high rate of youth unemployment.
Some of the students who participated in the programme tasked parliaments across Commonwealth member States on the need to hold their governments to account particularly on the areas of public spending, international crisis, investment sustainability and promotion of the benefits of inclusive and diverse representation in truly open societies.
