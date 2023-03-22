Synergy Imperative In Defeating Security Threats -Corps Marshal

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Dauda Biu, has tasked security agencies to collaborate in defeating all security threats in the country.

Biu made the appeal while addressing participants of exercise Haske Biyu for Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji, on Monday.

The Tide source reports that the three weeks exercise was a Joint and Multi-Agency Training on Internal Security and Low Intensity Conflict.

He said the joint training would enhance skills and update knowledge of the participants, especially on security strategies to mitigate internal security challenges.

“The importance of joint and multi-agency collaboration in internal security and low intensity conflict operations amongst law enforcement agencies and the military cannot be over emphasised.

“The AFCS in its resolve to bring out innovation and measures to improve security and checkmate internal security in the country, designed this exercise to hold on yearly basis”, he noted.

Biu said it was imperative for the participants to embrace the opportunity, so as to contribute effectively to national security.

He observed that the AFCSC has been involved in manpower development in broad range of skills to enhance quality of operations, management and leadership for the attainment of national security goals.

The Corps Marshal said that the training would therefore enable the participants to broaden their knowledge and understanding of military operations, including internal security and counter-insurgency operations.

“The exercise is also organised to enhance the collective training efforts of participating agencies to enable them carry out their responsibilities more efficiently.

“The training forms the basis for synergy of efforts amongst various stakeholders involved in internal security operations in Nigeria”, Biu added.

According to him, the dynamics of the global security environment and current national security challenges has made security agencies and other stakeholders to be deployed regularly on internal security operations.

“Such deployments require you to carry out array of operations that involve kinetic and non-kinetic approaches, to counter threats posed by predominantly irregular groups and non-state actors”.

Biu lauded the AFCSC for holding capacity building programmes for FRSC personnel and other paramilitary agencies.

Earlier, the AFCSC Commandant, AVM Emmanuel Wonah, said exercise Haske Biyu was designed to offer knowledge to all participants on broad security issues in the country.

“This year’s edition will focus on the South West geopolitical zone where acts of banditry, kidnappings and agitation have now regrettably become commonplace.

“These criminal acts targeted at the most vulnerable members of the society have undermined national security and the economic wellbeing of the citizens”, he said.

Wonah said the exercise entails lectures, presentations and demonstrations on internal security operations.

He added that the participants would provide practical and workable solutions to problems associated with internal security and counter insurgency in the country.