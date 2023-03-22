NPC Engages 17,000 Personnel For Headcount In Osun

The National Population Census (NPC), Osun State, said 17,000 personnel would be engaged for the population and housing census for 2023 in the State.

It revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has graciously approved 60 percent of Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) gadgets from overseas and 40 percent for local gadgets for the exercise.

The Federal Commissioner, NPC, Osun State, Hon. Mudashiru Hussain, who made this known at a Press Conference held at the NUJ Press Center, Osogbo, stated that “out of 800 that will be deployed for Osun, we have over 500 available now. They are working on it and beforay, we will take the delivery”.

Hussain explained that “the PDA is programmed in such a way that can’t be manipulated. It is more effective than the analog and it is even fast to conduct the exercise.

“The PDA have been geo-fenced which will reduce manipulation to the barest minimum. It can’t work outside the enumeration area given to the enumerator.

“We are going to count people on sight. The number of minutes spent by our personnel will indicate in our situation room both in state office and Abuja, so there won’t be manipulation. We want a crisis-free census. We are going to embark on peace talk to speak with the people on boundary issues”.

Speaking on the personnel to be engaged for the exercise, he said, those engaged including facilitators, enumerators and supervisors have been trained.

“The special workforce that will be responsible for maintaining the PDA on the field, monitoring and evaluation team and other administrators had also been trained”, he said.

Hussain further said, “We have started Enumeration Area Demarcation where we divided larger portion of the land into smaller units. This was done throughout Nigeria”.