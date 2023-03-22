MOSIEND Hails Sim Over Victory

The Eze Oha Evo III, His Majesty, King Leslie Nyebuchi Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka, has called on the newly recognised Traditional Rulers by the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike-led administration to ensure that they use their offices to support the peace initiative in the state as created by the Governor.

Eze Eke made the appeal while addressing newsmen in his palace in Woji in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area during the week.

He said as paramount rulers, their major stake was to maintain peace and integrity and not a double standard life.

According to him, Governor Nyesom Wike’s plans to have a peaceful state should be complemented at various levels including the traditional institutions.

The Evo King noted that if all communities in the state are peaceful, the state at large will live harmoniously.

He expressed hope that the upgrade/classification of additional traditional stools across the state was a pointer to the fact that Governor Wike has every sector at heart.

“I hail and thank His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Mr. Quality Projects, Life Bencher, for the classification/upgrade of traditional stools across the state. Indeed, the Governor is doing well”, he said.

He also called on his new colleagues to see the opportunity as a call to duty wherein, the people’s challenges will supercede their personal interest.

He sued for uprightness among the traditional rulers and their immediate communities, saying that “a house divided against itself cannot stand”.

He prayed that God Almighty would continue to bless and keep them in good health and sound mind as they have attained another height of greatness in life.

The Tide learnt that the Governor’s action was from the strength of Section 13, Subsection 1 of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Law No. 4 of 2015.

By: King Onunwor