El-Kanemi New Coach Assures Fans On Good Performance

New coach of El-Kanemi Warriors, Hamza Abara, has assured fans of the club they would not go down after taking charge of the struggling Nigeria Professional Football League side, Tidesports source reports.

Abara was appointed handler of the team after the dismissal of Abubakar Mai Zubairu and his entire crew at the end of the first stanza, over a poor run of results.

Having joined from Plateau United, who thrashed El-Kanemi 5-0 on match-day eight, Abara faces a herculean task of keeping the Maiduguri side, who are currently 10th on the Group A log in the topflight league.

Abara has resumed training with El-Kanemi Warriors, with the hope of turning their fortunes around in nine matches during the second stanza of the league, which starts in a matter of days.

“This job is going to be difficult but not impossible. We are doing everything possible to change the character of the players and their mentality. El-Kanemi do not have bad players, so I believe the problem was ill-luck,” Abara told The Tidesports source.

He also hinted that a few of the players left the club, just as the squad had been rejigged ahead of the new season.

“We are here for a rescue mission and we have to get it done. Some players have left and we are adequately replacing and also adding some new players.”

El-Kanemi, who returned to the NPFL last season, are deep in relegation with five points from nine games and just a win this season, while they have lost six games and drawn two. Their only win was as far as match-day two when they beat Nasarawa United 2-1 in Maiduguri.

They are also the only team in the league who are yet to pick up any point on the road, having also conceded 15 goals, the highest number in the league so far.