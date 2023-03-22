Confed Cup Brace For Rivers United, Nigeria Star, Nwagua

Rivers United forward, Nyima Nwagua, is finally relieved after scoring twice in their 2-2 draw against Congolese side, Diables Noirs, on match-day five of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday in Uyo, Tidesports source reports.

The striker has been goal-shy in the group stage of the competition, but broke his dock in the penultimate group encounter with an important brace, which sealed qualification to the quarter-finals for the first time in the history of Rivers United.

His only goal in the competition before the brace was an equaliser during their 1-1 draw against Al Nasr Benghazi in the preliminaries.

With his tally now up to three and a couple of assists, Nwagua is thrilled about the progression of the team as well as the possibility of adding more goals and assists.

“First of all, it feels really good qualifying for the quarter-finals. That’s the most important achievement.This is for Nigeria and Rivers United,” Nwagua told Tidesports source.

“You know at some point I decided to just do my best and finally I got a brace; an important brace for the team as well. So, I am looking forward to the next round and I will continue to give my best for the team.”

River’s United coach, Stanley Eguma, also acknowledged the impact of Nwagua in the team, despite firing blanks in the previous four games.

“Nwagua did so well in that particular game and got the two goals for us. He absolutely deserved it because he had been a mainstay in the team and had been there all the time,” the coach said after the game.

“I understand it’s been difficult for him to score because defenders are always on him as the point man, but he has always used his physique to bring others into play by setting them up for even better finishes.

“In this game (versus Diables Noirs), he finally had his own and I salute his effort to put us in the next round. I hope he continues in that form too.”