Buhari Re-Appoints Musa As NOSDRA DG

National Women’s Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Betta Edu, has congratulated Sen. Bassey Otu and Mr Peter Odey, who were elected Governor and Deputy Governor, respectively in Cross River State.

Edu, who spoke in a telephone interview with The Tide’s source on Monday in Calabar, said the governorship zoning system practiced in the state and hard work were largely responsible for APC’s victory.

Edu, who was reacting to the announcement of Sen. Otu of APC as Governor-elect, told the source that the governorship position in the state is been zoned across the three senatorial districts since 1999.

According to her, the Southern Senatorial District produced Mr Donald Duke, who was Governor from 1999 to 2007, while the Central Senatorial District produced Sen. Liyel Imoke, who was Governor from 2007 to 2015.

She also explained that the North also produced the incumbent Governor, Ben Ayade, who took over power in 2015 and is serving his second term in office which will end on May 29.

She said for fairness, equity and justice, it was natural to zone the position back to the south, which the APC did.

“First, we give God the glory and this is an endorsement of APC’s hard work in Cross River, courtesy of Governor Ayade.

“APC in Cross River was rational enough to zone its governorship position back to the south after 16 years.

“Beyond this, APC was very careful in choosing a very formidable candidate, one who is the man of people, very experienced and accessible, smart and with a listening ear.

“We are confident that he will continue with the very good track record of Gov. Ayade. He will increase focus on health, education, agriculture and other sectors.

“We are happy that he defeated other candidates in the state because he was indeed the peoples candidate,” she said.

Edu expressed hope that the Governor-elect would continue with the industrialisation drive of Governor Ayade with a view to promoting the state revenue coffers.

She called on all others who contested and failed to join hands with the governor-elect and build Cross River State for good.

She gave assurance that the governor-elect would work with the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, in attracting development to the state.

The state Returning Officer for INEC, Prof. Teddy Adies, of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa, had earlier announced Sen. Otu as the winner of the March 18 polls.

Adies said that the APC candidate polled 258,619 votes to emerge winner, while his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Sandy Onor, polled 179,636 votes.