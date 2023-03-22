As NFF Denies Allegation

Nigeria will meet Sierra Leone in the opening game of the third NCF Women’s Invitational Tournament, which begins on March 27, 2023 at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Cricket Oval, Lagos.

The women ‘Yellow-Greens,’ as the country’s national team is known, has been training at the TBS Oval ahead of the competition, which will also featuring defending champions, Rwanda, Cameroun and Ghana.

Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman, Chuma Anosike, said he is confident that the tournament would be a show of good cricket, adding that the Nigerian team has been programmed to excel at the event.

“It would be my joy for the Nigerian team to win, but a good tournament for me will be one that all teams have a good experience,” he said.

The event is supported by Access Bank, Lagos State government, Alaro City, EKO Electricity Distribution Company, Pets Foundation, Aries Suites and Geregu Energy.

National Team Women’s Coach, Leke Oyede, said that the team has been in camp for three weeks and they are ready for the event.

“When the team files out against Sierra Leone, my job is to present a confident and disciplined side. Most of the players on the team are well-exposed, and we have planned to win every match we enter at the event, irrespective of our opponent,” he said. Defending champions, Rwanda, will face Ghana in the second game of the event.

Matchday two will see debutants, Cameroun, trying their luck against Nigeria, while Ghana will meet Sierra Leone in the second match of day two.

Thursday, March 30, has been designated as a rest day, as each of the teams would have tested at least two of their four opponents in the 10-match series.

“Last year’s experience at the event is what we are building on,” Anosike said, adding, “and beyond the action on the pitch, we have plans to make the rest day a memorable one.

“We are glad that some of our partners are supporting us to make this a key part of the event.” Nigeria’s matches against Ghana and Rwanda are scheduled for the second phase of the event on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, respectively.

According to Oyede, “I believe those matches will weigh in more on winning the event or not, and we have prepared so far to win. So, expect a more experienced team and an interesting encounter in all.”