As NFF Denies Allegation
The Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) may clash with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) following the ‘sack’ of Super Eagles’ assistant coaches, Finidi George and goalkeepers’ trainer, Ike Shorunmu.
The duo were barred from Super Eagles’ camp, allegedly, on the request of head coach, Jose Peseiro, as the team prepares for Friday’s 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea Bissau at the MKO Stadium, Abuja.
The NFF, has however, denied the sack saying: “As part of cost-cutting measures instituted at the beginning of the new administration, we established a rotation policy among the assistant coaches, based on the high number, which was agreed with all of them. The last time that the team had a programme, Mr. Finidi George was the person who travelled for the friendly match in Portugal. This rotation policy is only for matches. When there is a tournament, all of them will be with the team.”
The Federation claimed that Finidi knew he would not be in the team for the games against Guinea Bissau, saying that the current trip is for Usman Abdallah.
“The other person, who could have been contending, Mr. Salisu Yusuf, has been sent to the U23 team. There was no victimisation, sleight of hand or any disrespect meant to our illustrious ex-international players.
“The case of goalkeepers’ trainer, Ike Shorounmu, is somewhat peculiar, as the former Nigerian goalkeeper showed a clear lack of desire to be in camp for the matches against Guinea Bissau.
AATF President Lauds Aruna’s Performance At WTT In Singapore
President of Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), Khaled El-Salhy, has commended Quadri Aruna for his exploits at the just-ended World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash.
Aruna made it to the quarterfinals of the Grand Smash series in Singapore, beating some top seeds on the way to becoming the first African to reach that stage at the WTT.
Remarkable was the Nigerian top seed’s defeat of Japanese star, Tomokazu Harimoto, who had beaten Aruna on three occasions. The Nigerian eventually fell 4-0 to the superiority power of World number four, Brazil’s Hugo Calderano.
For reaching the quarterfinals in Singapore, Aruna will earn 350 ranking points, which will also raise his rating at the next ranking by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).
El-Salhy stated that the Nigerian has continued to set the pace for Africa at the Olympics, World Championships and now WTT.
“Congratulations for your fantastic show-up in Singapore, especially for the great win in the round of 16 against Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto to qualify for the quarterfinal.
“I will like just to pass to you my full appreciation on behalf of the ATTF Executive Council (EC) as the main ambassador of African table tennis in ITTF super events. We wish you to continue to make the continent proud and a great ambassador of your country and Africa,” he said.
Again, Aruna has been picked to compete in the world elite table tennis stars, WTT Champions $800,000 prize money in Xinxiang, China next month.
Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Para Table Tennis team arrived from Italy, yesterday, where it featured at the ITTF Lignano Masters Para Open 2023. The team won two silver and bronze medals.
CAFCC: Rivers United Secures Quarter Final Ticket, Eyes Trophy
Nigeria representative in CAF Confederation Cup Football competition, Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, has secured one of the quarter final tickets in the competition with a game left in the group stage.
Rivers United, the Pride of Rivers, as fondly called, on Sunday at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, forced their visitors, Motema Pembe of DR Congo to a 2-2 draw to top group B, with ten points.
This is the first time in history, United has reached the quarter final stage of the competition and vowed to make the State proud by bringing the trophy home.
In his post match interview, the technical manager of Rivers United, Stanley Eguma, said the game was a tough one, saying that their opponents have the permutation that if they win there are chances for them to qualify.
“ The game was a very tough one because our opponents have the permutation that if they win us, they have chances to qualify, that is why I was not surprised when they scored the first goal but I thank my players for showing a good character in the second half and went ahead and unfortunately they equalised.
“ In the dressing room, I have to talk to players to boost their morales. I commend our opponents for their impressive performance , they are a good side”, Eguma said.
Also speaking, the Coach of Motema Pembe, Tumba Mukanda Djene, attributed the draw to poor officiating, saying that referee was really against his side.
As it is, Rivers United top group B with ten points, three goals advantage over ASEC Mimosas that also has ten points but one goal advantage.
Rivers United will play her last game with ASEC Mimosas April 2nd, in Ivory Coast, but draw or win will make United finish top.
By: Tonye Orabere
Nigeria, S’Leone To Clash At Women Cricket Tourney
Nigeria will meet Sierra Leone in the opening game of the third NCF Women’s Invitational Tournament, which begins on March 27, 2023 at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Cricket Oval, Lagos.
The women ‘Yellow-Greens,’ as the country’s national team is known, has been training at the TBS Oval ahead of the competition, which will also featuring defending champions, Rwanda, Cameroun and Ghana.
Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman, Chuma Anosike, said he is confident that the tournament would be a show of good cricket, adding that the Nigerian team has been programmed to excel at the event.
“It would be my joy for the Nigerian team to win, but a good tournament for me will be one that all teams have a good experience,” he said.
The event is supported by Access Bank, Lagos State government, Alaro City, EKO Electricity Distribution Company, Pets Foundation, Aries Suites and Geregu Energy.
National Team Women’s Coach, Leke Oyede, said that the team has been in camp for three weeks and they are ready for the event.
“When the team files out against Sierra Leone, my job is to present a confident and disciplined side. Most of the players on the team are well-exposed, and we have planned to win every match we enter at the event, irrespective of our opponent,” he said. Defending champions, Rwanda, will face Ghana in the second game of the event.
Matchday two will see debutants, Cameroun, trying their luck against Nigeria, while Ghana will meet Sierra Leone in the second match of day two.
Thursday, March 30, has been designated as a rest day, as each of the teams would have tested at least two of their four opponents in the 10-match series.
“Last year’s experience at the event is what we are building on,” Anosike said, adding, “and beyond the action on the pitch, we have plans to make the rest day a memorable one.
“We are glad that some of our partners are supporting us to make this a key part of the event.” Nigeria’s matches against Ghana and Rwanda are scheduled for the second phase of the event on Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, respectively.
According to Oyede, “I believe those matches will weigh in more on winning the event or not, and we have prepared so far to win. So, expect a more experienced team and an interesting encounter in all.”
