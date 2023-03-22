News
Ariolu, NYCN, Others Hail Fubara’s Emergence As Rivers Gov-Elect
Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Barrister George Ariolu; the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and the leadership of PDP in Egbeda, Emohua Local Government Area, have congratulated the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election and candidate of the Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, on his victory at the polls.
Also congratulating the governor-elect is the member-elect, Rivers State House of Assembly representing Emohua Constituency, Justina Emeji.
Reacting to the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday, Ariolu said, “I seize the opportunity to congratulate the Rivers Governor-Elect, Sim Fubara on his landslide victory at the 2023 gubernatorial polls.
“Elected by the people, I believe he is the best man for the job, and I and my team shall work closely with him to ensure a better Rivers is actualised.
“I am confident that your vote for Fubara will consolidate the continuous infrastructure development of our leader, Chief Nyesom Wike, who has performed beyond measures.”
Ariolu, in a statement in Rumuodomaya, the Local Government Headquarters, thanked voters for their patience and peaceful conduct during the exercise.
According to him, the March 18 Rivers gubernatorial election marked the beginning of a new journey towards a better Rivers State.
He said, “I sincerely appreciate everyone who turned up to perform their civil rights, especially for their peaceful conduct during the exercise.
“Yesterday marked the beginning of a new journey towards a greater Rivers State.”
He equally appreciated residents for their unwavering support towards the success of his administration, assuring that their support would not be undermined.
He maintained that his administration was committed to ensuring that Obio/Akpor remains a hub for innovation, opportunity, development and growth.
“Also as a council, we are sincerely grateful for all your support, and will not take it for granted. I promise to continue to work tirelessly to ensure that your voices are heard and that your needs are met.
“I am committed to ensuring that Obio/Akpor remains a hub for innovation, opportunity, development and growth”, he said.
Similarly, the leadership of Egbeda chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward 11 has congratulated the newly elected governor on his victory.
A statement signed by the party read in part, “Your Excellency, on behalf of the leadership under Chief David Omereji and members of PDP Ward 11, Egbeda, Emohua LGA, Rivers State, we congratulate you on your emergence as the governor-elect of Rivers State in the just concluded governorship election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“It is a victory for all Egbeda sons and daughters and Rivers State people at large, irrespective of political affiliation as it shows that the hand of the Almighty God is truly on our dear state. May your renowned brilliance and God’s wisdom direct your part. Your emergence is a major pointer that politics today is tilting towards meritocracy and goodwill of God Almighty.”
Omereji further thanked the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his tenacity in ensuring Fubara’s victory at the polls, in spite of several threats by the opposition.
“Once again, congratulations Your Excellency, and thanks for your tenacity, steadfastness and consistent courage”, the statement added.
Also, Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State Chapter and South-South zone, Chijioke Ihunwo, has congratulated Fubara on his election victory.
The chairman believed that under the leadership of Fubara, the relationship between the youths and government would be more cordial.
The youth leader expressed gratitude to Rivers State youths for coming out en masse to vote for Fubara, saying that “he believes in the capacity of Sir Sim Fubara to carry the youths along in his administration, and the state will continue to blossom in leaps and bounds in the areas of infrastructural development, human capital development, agriculture, security, health, education, etc.”
In the same vein, the House of Assembly member-elect representing Emohua State Constituency, Justina Emeji, also congratulated the governor-elect on his landmark victory at the polls.
In a statement, she said, “Your electoral victory came from God with evidence of the voice of the people of Rivers State that spoke with actions from the 23 local government areas of the state.
“As an accomplished accountant and administrator who rose through the ranks in the Rivers State Civil Service, you defied the odds as a presumed ‘nobody’ to make history as the first governor-elect of Rivers State of Opobo/Ibani descent of the riverine part of the state.
“Your emergence as governor means so much to us as EMOLGANs. It is a prayer answered to consolidate on the superlative performance of our leader, Chief Nyesom Wike, and continue to deliver qualitative, viable dividends of democracy under the NEW RIVERS VISION in the state, especially in Emohua Local Government Area.
“Let me again, specially thank our good people of Emohua Local Government Area for the show of massive support for the PDP-led Government of Rivers State and for voting massively for the Peoples Democratic Party.
“I also applaud INEC and the security agencies for the successful conduct of the 2023 General Elections considered as free, fair and credible in the whole of Emohua LGA and other parts of Rivers State”.
Fubara Dedicates Victory To Rivers Unity …As INEC Declares Guber Election Results …PDP Wins 31 State Assembly Seats
Rivers State governor-elect, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has dedicated his victory at the March 18 governorship polls to the unity of Rivers people.
Fubara noted that the determination of the people to sustain development gave him the victory as he described the giant strides of Governor Nyesom Wike as a big shoe that he would learn to wear.
The governor-elect who reacted to his declaration as the winner of the governorship election in the state on Monday, assured Rivers people of sustaining the tempo for the betterment of the state, adding that he is prepared to work with Rivers people who believe in the new Rivers vision and with innovative ideas.
He thanked Wike for his encouragement and for finding him worthy to carry on from where he will stop, describing it as a great privilege.
He glorified God as the foundation of his accomplishments in life and further assured the party leaders and Rivers people that he would not let them down but work in same spirit that has been passed on to him by Wike.
Fubara had scored 302,614 votes to beat his closet rival, Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who trailed behind with 95,274 and 46,981, respectively.
In same vein, the Peoples Democratic Party swept all the State House of Assembly seats except for Ahoada West that is pending a rerun in some wards.
The State Returning Officer, Prof Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, who announced the result late Monday night at the end of the two-day collation at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Head Office in Port Harcourt, had declared Fubara as the winner of the governorship election.
The PDP candidate polled 302,614 votes to defeat his closet rival Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 95,274 votes while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Senator Magnus Abe, and Labour Party (LP), Beatrice Itubo came a distant third and fourth with 46,981 and 22,224 votes, respectively.
Rim-Rukeh, who is also the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Delta State, said a total of 496,852 were accredited for the March 18 governorship election out of the 3,537,190 registered voters in the state.
He explained that of the 494,604 total votes cast, 483,934 were valid while 10, 670 were rejected votes.
Fubara was anointed by the incumbent Governor Nyesom Wike who is in the last weeks of his two-term of eight years.
Fubara’s Victory Reaffirms Rivers As PDP’s Stronghold -Wike …We’ll Sustain NEW Rivers Vision -Fubara
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the State has once again reasserted itself as one of the premier strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the country following the victory of Sir Siminialayi Fubara as the governor-elect.
The governor noted that despite evil machination of the opposition, the PDP has consistently won all the governorship elections in the State since 2015.
Governor Wike stated these shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Fubara as the winner of the 2023 governorship election on Monday night.
Fubara, who was the PDP candidate polled 302,614 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had 95,274 votes and the Social Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Magnus Abe who came a distant third with 46,981.
Wike, who was visibly excited by Fubara’s resounding victory, told PDP leaders at the Government House, Port Harcourt that the State would continue to remain pivotal to the successes of the PDP.
“Whom God has blessed, no one can curse. There is nothing anyone can do about it. God at this time has said Siminalayi Fubara will be the next governor, and we give God the glory today that, that has happened.
“We won 23 local governments, 23 over 23. It has never happened. Out of the 32 State constituencies, we have won 31, it is remaining one that they said we will go for bye-election. We are ready and we will take that one.
“So, we have said to anybody who cares, Rivers State is PDP. When you annoy us, we do another thing. When we wanted to vote for the unity of the country, we showed it. We didn’t do anti-party, but we voted for unity of the country and that is what we did for one Nigeria.”
Governor Wike, who dedicated the electoral victories of the PDP in the just concluded general elections to God and the people of Rivers State, commended party stalwarts for remaining steadfast in defence of the State since he assumed office in 2015.
“Let me thank all of you for the support you have given us, how you stood firm to make sure that we defend what is Rivers State. In 2015, we did it, in 2019, we did it and in 2023, we have done it again. So, it is not surprising, God has always been with us.”
Governor Wike said he would remain eternally grateful to God because when he first contested for the office of the governor in 2015, his predecessor, Chibuike Amaechi, was the incumbent, and was antagonistic to his political aspiration.
The governor while mocking his predecessor for restoring to divisive and disgusting politicking during the electioneering period, said the resounding victory of the PDP has further diminished his political relevance in Rivers State.
“When we came out in 2015, we were not in government. There was a governor (Amaechi) then in 2015. He was the Director General (DG) of (Muhammadu) Buhari campaign. In 2019, he was a super Minister and was also DG of Buhari campaign. He never gave him (Buhari) 25 percent. 2015, he never gave him 25 percent.”
“This is 2023, and they cannot get 25 percent vote in the State, we have also defeated him. You were a super governor, we defeated you. You were a super minister, we defeated you, now, you are a super nobody, we defeated you.”
Governor Wike, has however, cautioned PDP members not to be complacent because the opposition which he likened to “enemies” are still prowling around.
In his acceptance speech, the governor-elect, Fubara, who was accompanied by his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, thanked God for his electoral victory and assured that his administration would consolidate on Wike’s New Rivers Vision.
“We are going to work with everybody who believes in the New Rivers Vision to continue to build better lives, good services, protection of the dignity of every Rivers man and woman, protection of the integrity of this state in all phases and to make sure that we continue to defend our party in this state.
“Our vision is simple, it is anchored on the New Rivers Vision. We are to continue, to improve and to develop more on it. I want to thank the leadership of the party and the good people of Rivers State who believed in the New Rivers vision and ensured that the vision is the right vision. On the 18th of March, 2023, they supported us, they came out in their large numbers and voted for the unity and progress of this State”.
The governor-elect assured the people of Rivers State and the leadership of the PDP that his administration would not disappoint them.
“We give God all the glory and our foundation has always been God, and we believe He is going to give us the wisdom to carry this crown, its a big one. My principal will be leaving a very big shoe, I will need a lot of stockings so my leg can fit in properly.
“So, I need to start working on it. I need all of you to continue to support us, for us to achieve and maintain the standard that the governor has already laid and established for us”, he said.
Wike Congratulates Makinde, Mohammed, Sanwo-Olu
Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has congratulated Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) on their re-election.
Wike said the re-election of Makinde, Mohammed and Sanwo-Olu through free, fair and credible elections in their respective States, is indeed a triumph for Nigeria’s democracy.
“I am excited by the cheering news of the resounding re-election of governors Makinde, Mohammed and Sanwo-Olu. I am pleased to express to Your Excellencies the most sincere fraternal congratulations.
“I look forward to us consolidating the bonds of brotherhood and friendship between our States and peoples”, he said.
Wike urged the governors to use the election for their second tenure in office to continue to create a better life, and prosperity for all their peoples.
