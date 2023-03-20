Nation
ICPC Arrests Four Vote-Buyers In Sokoto, Katsina
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arrested four vote-buyers in Sokoto and Katsina states during the just-concluded Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections last Saturday.
In its election monitoring operations across the states of the federation, officers of the anti-corruption agency encountered some vote-buyers at Kauran Miyo Primary School in Bodingo Town of Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto State.
The Spokesperson, ICPC, Azuka Ogugua, revealed this on Saturday night in a statement obtained by The Tide source.
She noted that the Sokoto State monitoring team of the commission arrested three male vote-buyers; Mahe Bello, Musa Adamu and Mustapha Mohammed, all of Kauran Miyo Bodinga.
Ogugua said, “Mahe Bello was caught in possession of a cash sum of N38,000, two PVCs, one ATM card and an Infinix phone, while Musa Adamu had CFA228,000 in his possession which was being offered to voters. The third suspect, Mustapha Mohammed, was arrested with some PVCs in his possession”.
According to her, the ICPC monitoring team, however, came under attack while carrying out the arrest of the three vote-buyers.
This was as she noted that an officer of the commission, Rabiu Ibrahim, suffered a head injury from being hit by stones, and has been admitted into a hospital and he is in a stable condition.
She added that the three alleged vote-buyers were kept in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps before being conveyed to ICPC’s detention facility in Sokoto.
In a related development, the ICPC election monitoring team in Katsina State arrested one Tanimu Tabale for vote-buying at Tashar Yamma Polling Unit in Zango Local Government Area of the State.
Tabale, a 35-year-old man, claimed he was an observer in Makama Polling Unit but was arrested at Tashar Yamma Polling Unit with the sum of N20,000 in different denominations attempting to buy the votes and was apprehended.
Nation
Lawmaker Charges Politicians On Electoral Promises
A Lawmaker representing Lagos Mainland, Federal House of Representatives, Mr Olanrewaju Oshun, on Saturday charged politicians to fulfil their electoral promises to the masses, to continually gain their trust.
Oshun said this in an interview with The Tide’s source after casting his vote at PU 03, Ward 008, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, for the Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections in Lagos.
According to him, Nigeria’s politics has changed to an era where electorate expect that only politicians who deliver on their mandate should be voted for.
“At this era, politicians must understand the fact that they need to fulfil their electoral promises and be close to the people.
“The masses are more conscious that it is only politicians who perform well that should earn their vote”, he said.
Oshun expressed optimism that the will of the people would prevail in the elections, having voted for their choices.
On his assessment of the election, he lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on the conduct of the election, compared to the performance of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.
According to him, the INEC officials arrived early at most polling units across the state, the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) functioned effectively, while the overall process of the election was seamless.
“There is a great improvement in the conduct of the election, compared to the hitches we had at the last election.
“People have voted and made their opinion known, so it should be counted and let the best candidate win”. he said.
The lawmaker noted that the turnout for the election was impressive.
Oshun said, “one cannot say there is voter apathy as such, as reported in some quarters because people cast their votes in few minutes and left almost immediately.
The source reports that Oshun was re-elected during the Feb. 25 National Assembly Election to represent his constituency.
Nation
Elections: LG Chairman Lauds Officials … Says No Security Breach In Keffi
Chairman of Keffi Local Government Area (LGA), Nasarawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Baba-Shehu, has lauded concerned officials for ensuring the absence of security breach during Saturday’s elections in the area.
Baba-Shehu gave the commendation while speaking with Newsmen shortly after the State’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Keffi.
Baba-shehu noted that the success recorded was as a result of the zeal and commitment of security agencies in the area.
According to him, officers of the concerned security agencies worked hard to ensure no one carried out any act that would destabilise the peace being enjoyed in the area.
“So far, as the Chief Security Officer of the area, I have not received any report of any breach in security and that is because our security personnel are up and doing.
“All the security agencies in Keffi LG did what they know best and what was expected of them. They were in every corner of the community”, he said.
Baba-Shehu who stated that the peaceful conduct of the elections in the area was commendable, and lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring the process met Nigerians’ expectations.
“I also have to commend INEC officials because the electoral materials reached polling units in good time and the election process also started early. So, there was no complaint of delay of accreditation or voting in Keffi”, he said.
Nation
‘Exercise, Good For Diabetes’
The President, Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), Sen. Eze Ajoku, weekend, urged older persons to always exercise their bodies saying it is therapeutic for diabetes.
Ajoku, who stated this during a hang out of the COSROPIN, an NGO, with older persons in Kasa Area of Apo, in Abuja, said exercise was therapeutic intervention for diabetic older persons and even younger persons.
The coalition President, who reiterated the imperatives of exercise, said diabetes was not a death sentence.
“Diabetes is a lifelong thing and it is because your body is not able to produce enough insulin to deal with the sugar content in the body”, he said.
Urging elders to always check their diabetic status, he said, “The next thing you need to do is to exercise your body or be active so that your body can use up the sugar in you.
“But you must always see a doctor who will prescribe either tablets for you or insulin injection depending on the advice of the doctor”, he said.
Ajoku advised diabetic patients to be consistent in taking their medications.
“Never you stop your medication at any point in time though you will feel relieved at a time, continue to take your medication.
“Even if someone tells you that you do not have diabetes again, until that is proven, you cannot say you don’t have diabetes again”, he insisted.
Ajoku, however, urged the older persons in the community to always embark on exercises.
“I encourage the older persons in this community to find time to walk around. Go out and interact with other people. Don’t sit at home; get out and have fresh air. Interacting with persons even by phone helps older persons a lot”, he said.
He also urged older persons to minimise the intake of sugary food and drinks as banana, sugar cane, water melon, minerals, saying they could easily translate to sugar in the body.
On her part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), an NGO, Ms May Ikokwu, said exercise could help in keeping a healthy body.
Ikokwu expressed the commitment of the group to preservation of older persons through interactions and cultural revival.
Trending
-
News3 days ago
NYSC Boss Charges Corps Members On Free, Fair Elections
-
News3 days ago
PDP Govs Betrayed Our Desire For Southern President -Wike
-
Politics1 hour ago
INEC Declares Makinde Re-Elected Governor Of Oyo State
-
Nation18 mins ago
‘Exercise, Good For Diabetes’
-
Nation3 days ago
IATA Appeals To FG On Airlines’ Blocked Funds
-
News3 days ago
Don’t Allow Politicians Create Disunity Among You, Wike Tells CAN
-
Environment56 mins ago
Hoscon Decries Pollution Of Niger Delta …Urges for 13percent derivation committee
-
Rivers3 days ago
IPC Tasks Journalists On Conflict-Sensitive Reporting