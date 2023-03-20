Danagogo, Dumo, Others Commend Conduct Of Polls In Abonnema

The Secretary to Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr Tammy Danagogo, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the upgrade and improvement of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine deployed in the governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state, last Saturday.

The SSG stated this shortly after casting his vote at Ward 10, unit 4 in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area.

Danagogo who voted at about 9.05am said the BVAS device functioned perfectly, especially, in his ward and unit as he lauded INEC for the smooth conduct of the polls.

He commended Abonnema youths for their peaceful disposition as he appealed to the youths to be calm and exercise their franchise instead of resorting to violence.

“Everybody knowns that violence does no one good as it is a wind that blow no one good”, he said.

Furthermore, the governorship candidate of Accord Party, Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs who voted at his Ward 4, Unit 1, Abonnema at 9.17am said that the electoral process was seamless.

Chief Lulu Briggs who lauded the electoral umpire for improved electoral processes noted that there was no atom of intimidation or harassment of voters in the community as everyone performed their civic right peacefully.

“So far the election is peaceful, no intimidations, every body is voting and moving freely, voting whomever they want to vote.

“Whoever wins, no problems, elections are not do or die affairs, but a contest”, Dumo said

Still in Abonnema, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Tonye Cole voted along with his wife at Unit 2, Ward 12 at about 10.30am.

Speaking shortly after casting his vote, Pastor Cole expressed worry over alleged acts of voting buying by some parties in the state.

He accused other parties of acts of intimidation and harassment of electorates to vote against their preferred wishes and accused some politicians of planning to rig the election.

Meanwhile, the member representing Akuku Toru State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area, Hon. Major Jack, said the election was peaceful and electorates were voting candidates of their choice without duress.

Hon. Jack voted at 9.20am at Unit 5, Ward 11 in Jack’s Compound, Abonnema.

By: Chinedu Wosu