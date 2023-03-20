Black Sea Saga: Let Peace Reign

Tomorrow, March 18, Nigerians of voting age would again file out to cast their votes for governors and

House of Assembly members of the various states in the country. Those who deeply understand the dynamics of political power have since projected that the gubernatorial election may be much more tougher than the presidential poll of February 25 because, as they say, every politics is local.

Expectedly, new governors will be elected for 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states and lawmakers will also be elected for 993 Houses of Assembly seats in the 36 states of the federation. Governorship elections will not hold this time in Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun, and Ondo, as polls to the offices of governors of the states are held off-cycle and not part of the general election.

Since the February 25 election was conducted, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has come under fire from election observers – both national and international, Chatham House, the United States, political parties, as well as political commentators who observed that the conduct of the ballot fell short, especially with the inability of INEC to transmit results from polling units to the results viewing (IReV) portal.

It is alleged that there was a deliberate attempt or outright refusal to upload and transmit the election results to the INEC server after declarations at the polling units as stipulated by the 2022 Electoral Act, among numerous other electoral malfeasances. But this is even as some people, particularly those whose candidates won, believe the results were a true reflection of the people’s wish, considering the victory of some new political parties in the strongholds of the ruling party across the country.

Customarily, the country will be shut down tomorrow as politicians of various parties take on one another in what promises to be “tough battles” in the respective states. Many believe that Saturday’s poll would be different because unlike in the past when the contest was usually a two-horse race, the battle would be among three or more dominant parties depending on the state.

While the stakes are high, we urge INEC to use the opportunity of the March 18 governorship elections to redeem its image, by correcting all observed loopholes in the February 25 election. This time around, we call for the sustenance and advancement of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) because its use has been seen to reduce the level of rigging by curtailing overvoting. Results should be uploaded directly from the polling units to the IRev portal for real time viewing.

Besides the glitches in the BVAS, the late arrival of voting materials to polling units was a major hiccup that characterised the last presidential election. Hence, INEC must ensure that voting materials arrive at the polling units on time and clear “all obstacles” that might hinder the free and fair conduct of the governorship election. This is one of the ways the electoral umpire can prove to the world that it has learned from its mistakes.

Of immediate concern to the commission should be how the identified challenges could be addressed ahead of the concluding phase of the general election involving the largest number of constituencies. Issues of logistics, election technology, the behaviour of some election personnel at different levels, and the attitude of some party agents and supporters must not be ignored.

Some Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in the last presidential poll should be investigated for their alleged partisanship and connivance with politicians to sabotage and derail the due process. Similarly, INEC should investigate its staff accused of involvement in election fraud, especially electoral officers at the councils, supervisory presiding officers, and dubious ad-hoc staff, while all those involved in malpractice should be arrested, prosecuted, and punished adequately, to serve as a deterrent to others.

One of the issues that give most Nigerians real cause for concern as the nation picks its way through the delicate democratic pathway is the perceived complicity of security operatives in allegations of manipulating the elections to achieve pre-conceived results. It is a fact that the integrity of any election can be determined by the security situation at any given time as the electorate goes about choosing their leaders freely without let or hindrance.

We demand improved performances from the various security operatives participating in tomorrow’s governorship and State Assembly election. Many of them had put up shabby performances during the February 25 presidential poll. They aided and abetted some thugs to snatch ballot boxes. Though we commend some for showing professionalism, Nigerians request remarkable improvement.

Security agents who should participate in the conduct of elections must be professionals who are willing to discharge their duties without minding whose ox is gored. If Nigeria has to grow and this democracy has to survive, we must, as a nation, take a stand on what to do about the involvement of security agencies in elections. This is pertinent because their role, positive or negative, can make all the difference.

Political parties and their candidates should speak to their agents and supporters to see the elections as a contest and not war. They should refrain from acts of violence that may mar the exercise or compromise the security of our personnel, observers, the media, and service providers. The directive to State Commands by the Inspector-General of Police to handle all cases of electoral offences expeditiously is indeed heart-warming.

In Rivers State, the journey has been good so far. No one envisages any terrible or apocalyptic situation in terms of the election. However, we must all be vigilant. Every eligible person should vote. We must comply with the rules and let each one exercise their franchise. No one should exhibit lawlessness. Political bigwigs and their gladiators must call their lieutenants to order. Anyone itching to undermine the process in the state should please think again.