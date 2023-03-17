Zaria Athletics Grand Prix Kicks Off With Pomp, Pageantry

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said that there is a need for “way more” football after being re-elected until 2027.

World football’s governing body has this week announced an expanded 2026 World Cup and unveiled a new 32-team Club World Cup.

But the expansion of the football calendar has been criticised by player unions and La Liga.

“When I hear there is too much football, yes, maybe in some places, but not everywhere,” said Infantino.

“In fact, in most parts of the world there is not enough football played.

“We need way more and not less competitions, we want football to develop worldwide.

“We are discussing organising a women’s Club World Cup and a Fifa World Series in March every two years, when teams are free from playing qualifiers.”

The 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, will see the number of teams increase from 32 to 48.

The tournament will have 104 matches rather than a projected 80, after Fifa changed a proposed format of 16 three-team groups to 12 groups of four.

There will also be a new last-32 round and countries will have to play eight matches to win the tournament, compared to seven at the 2022 World Cup.

The 32-team Club World Cup will take place every four years from June 2025.

Players union Fifpro and the Professional Footballers’ Association have raised concerns about the demands on players, while La Liga said Fifa’s plans showed a “complete disregard” for the football community.

Infantino, who was re-elected at the 73rd Fifa Congress in Kigali, Rwanda yesterday, also discussed the possibility of bringing a salary cap into football.

“We must improve our regulations and the Fifa statutes,” he said.

“We will continue to evolve our good governance principles and look at the transfer system, and maybe have a discussion to improve transparency of transfer fees and salaries.

“It might be necessary to introduce a cap, we have to think how we can do that. We will look at it with all stakeholders and see what we can do.”

Speaking about the women’s game in his closing remarks, Infantino also said the total prize money for the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be $150m (£124.3m) compared to $15m (£12.4m) in 2015.

Last year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar had a total prize fund of $440m (£364.7m).