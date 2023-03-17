Sports
World Needs More Football – Infantine
Fifa president Gianni Infantino has said that there is a need for “way more” football after being re-elected until 2027.
World football’s governing body has this week announced an expanded 2026 World Cup and unveiled a new 32-team Club World Cup.
But the expansion of the football calendar has been criticised by player unions and La Liga.
“When I hear there is too much football, yes, maybe in some places, but not everywhere,” said Infantino.
“In fact, in most parts of the world there is not enough football played.
“We need way more and not less competitions, we want football to develop worldwide.
“We are discussing organising a women’s Club World Cup and a Fifa World Series in March every two years, when teams are free from playing qualifiers.”
The 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, will see the number of teams increase from 32 to 48.
The tournament will have 104 matches rather than a projected 80, after Fifa changed a proposed format of 16 three-team groups to 12 groups of four.
There will also be a new last-32 round and countries will have to play eight matches to win the tournament, compared to seven at the 2022 World Cup.
The 32-team Club World Cup will take place every four years from June 2025.
Players union Fifpro and the Professional Footballers’ Association have raised concerns about the demands on players, while La Liga said Fifa’s plans showed a “complete disregard” for the football community.
Infantino, who was re-elected at the 73rd Fifa Congress in Kigali, Rwanda yesterday, also discussed the possibility of bringing a salary cap into football.
“We must improve our regulations and the Fifa statutes,” he said.
“We will continue to evolve our good governance principles and look at the transfer system, and maybe have a discussion to improve transparency of transfer fees and salaries.
“It might be necessary to introduce a cap, we have to think how we can do that. We will look at it with all stakeholders and see what we can do.”
Speaking about the women’s game in his closing remarks, Infantino also said the total prize money for the 2023 Women’s World Cup will be $150m (£124.3m) compared to $15m (£12.4m) in 2015.
Last year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar had a total prize fund of $440m (£364.7m).
Ibrahimovic Makes Sweden Squad At 41
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been called up to the Sweden squad at the age of 41 for their European Championship qualifiers, a year after his last cap.
Sweden will face Belgium and Azerbaijan later this month.
The AC Milan forward has been sidelined for much of the season because of a knee injury.
He quit international football after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.
Boss Janne Andersson said he doesn’t see Ibrahimovic “as a starter” but that it will offer his side more “substitution possibilities”.
Ibrahimovic, who has made three appearances from the bench for AC Milan this season, last featured for his country against Poland in their World Cup qualification play-off loss in 2022.
The former Manchester United and Paris St-Germain striker is Sweden’s all-time top scorer, with 62 goals in 121 matches.
Nigerian Stars Dazzle In Europe
Victor Osimhen and Gift Emmanuel Orban scored a combined five goals as Napoli and Gent recorded wins in the Champions League and Conference League.
Both attackers were started as their teams needed a positive outcome to make it to the last eight of the annual competitions.
At the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the Naples-based team had secured a 2-0 Round of 16 Champions League win in the first leg against Frankfurt and had a massive advantage and confidence to complete the phase in style to make it to the next hurdle.
It was starman, Osimhen, who opened the scoring for the home team seconds before the first-half break.
The Nigeria international then scored his 23rd goal in 28 games when he converted from close range in the 53rd minute before Piotr Zielinski put the icing on the cake from the penalty spot 10 minutes later to ensure the Serie A side advanced in style.
It was a memorable evening for another Nigerian Orban who scored the fastest-ever hat-trick in men’s Uefa Conference League competition for Gent – against Istanbul Basaksehir, as they put to a halt their seven-match winless streak away in Europe.
The 20-year-old scored his goals in the 31st minute, 32nd minute, and 34th minute respectively to make the aggregate 4-1 in favour of the Belgian side. Hu go Cuypers scored the fourth for the visitors with the former Manchester United attacker Adnan Januzaj scoring a late consolation for Basaksehir.
Osimhen’s recent form and exploits are definitely welcome by the Super Eagles who will embark on their quest to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations next weekend.
Orban has now scored 15 goals in 11 matches across all competitions and should be considered by Jose Peseiro for future assignments.
Osimhen is expected to be part of the Napoli team to play Torino on Sunday in a Serie A assignment.
Gent and Orban will play Eupen in a Belgian top-flight match this weekend.
Ofili Made Me Run For My Life -Alfred
Julien Alfred has given credits to fast rising Nigerian track and field star, Favour Ofili, for making her run the race of her life in the final of the NCAA Indoor Championship women’s 200 metres held on Saturday in Albuquerque, United States.
The St Lucian and student of the University of Texas not only broke the collegiate records, but catapulted herself to second on the world all-time lists in her events.
After winning the 60m race being undefeated all year, having set Collegiate Records of 6.97 and 6.96, she went even quicker in Saturday’s final, winning in a Commonwealth Record of 6.94 to beat Ofili to the 6th spot. Forty minutes later in the 200m, she was up against her biggest rival on the collegiate circuit, and it was the leader in the heats with an African record of 22.10, Favour Ofili of the Louisiana State University.
Alfred, drawn in the outside lane, got off to a strong start and was never headed. Ofili almost drew level on the final bend, but Alfred pulled away again and crossed the line in 22.01. Only world indoor record-holder Merlene Ottey has ever gone faster, with the 21.87 she clocked in Lievin 30 years ago. Ofili finished second in 22.20.
Speaking on her feat after the intense race: “22.01 is a new collegiate record, I wasn’t expecting it, I am sure my coach was but not me.”
On the stiff challenge from Ofili, after she saw the Nigerian was chasing her.
“I stopped running blind so I can write my own race, I felt like I was running for my life, rather than chasing someone (Ofili) else.”
