Wike Justifies Prosecution Of Amaechi, Others

Governor Nyesom Wike has justified the Rivers State Government’s prosecution of former governor of the state, Chibuike Amaechi, Arc Tonye Cole and his former Commissioner for Power, Augustine Wokocha.

Wike said that the prosecution was designed to recover the $50million diverted from the state’s account to Sahara Energy, owned by Cole, when Amaechi was governor and Wokocha was commissioner for power.

Wike made the clarification during a rally of All Rivers Youths Forum held at the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The Rivers State governor told the teeming youths that as part of effort to recover the looted funds, the state government has commenced the prosecution of Amaechi, Cole and Wokocha in court.

Wike told the youths that Amaechi had in 2014 surreptitiously sold Rivers State Government assets, including the gas turbine power stations built by the Dr Peter Odili’s administration to Cole’s company, Sahara Energy, at the sum of $308million.

The money, he said, was paid in December 2014, but by the time he assumed office on May 29, 2015, what was left in the account of the state government in Access Bank was $308,000.

Until date, he said, Amaechi has been unable to account for the balance of $307,692,000.00 being proceeds from the sales of the turbines.

Curiously too, under Amaechi’s watch, he said, the sum of $50million was transferred from Rivers State Government in Access Bank account to Sahara Energy.

The governor said that it was for these reasons that Amaechi was being prosecuted with Cole.

Wike assured the youths that he would personally ensure that they benefit immensely from the recruitment of 10,000 Rivers indigenes into the State Civil Service.

To this end, he said he has directed the leadership of the National Youth Council chapter in the state to submit a comprehensive list of Rivers youths who desire to work in the civil service.

The governor, who enumerated several projects executed in all the 23 local government areas of the state, charged the youths to vote wisely for the continuation and consolidation of the development strides of his administration.

Wike announced the donation of the sum of N500million to the National Youth Council of Nigeria for the building of its secretariat in Rivers State.

The convener of the rally, Chief Tony Okocha, said the youths were impressed with Wike’s sterling performance in office.

On his part, the Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter, Chijioke Ihunwo, also assured the governor that Rivers youths have resolved to use their votes wisely on Saturday.

He declared that no Rivers youth would waste his or her vote on any stranger contesting for the office of the governor of Rivers State.