News
Wike Justifies Prosecution Of Amaechi, Others
Governor Nyesom Wike has justified the Rivers State Government’s prosecution of former governor of the state, Chibuike Amaechi, Arc Tonye Cole and his former Commissioner for Power, Augustine Wokocha.
Wike said that the prosecution was designed to recover the $50million diverted from the state’s account to Sahara Energy, owned by Cole, when Amaechi was governor and Wokocha was commissioner for power.
Wike made the clarification during a rally of All Rivers Youths Forum held at the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
The Rivers State governor told the teeming youths that as part of effort to recover the looted funds, the state government has commenced the prosecution of Amaechi, Cole and Wokocha in court.
Wike told the youths that Amaechi had in 2014 surreptitiously sold Rivers State Government assets, including the gas turbine power stations built by the Dr Peter Odili’s administration to Cole’s company, Sahara Energy, at the sum of $308million.
The money, he said, was paid in December 2014, but by the time he assumed office on May 29, 2015, what was left in the account of the state government in Access Bank was $308,000.
Until date, he said, Amaechi has been unable to account for the balance of $307,692,000.00 being proceeds from the sales of the turbines.
Curiously too, under Amaechi’s watch, he said, the sum of $50million was transferred from Rivers State Government in Access Bank account to Sahara Energy.
The governor said that it was for these reasons that Amaechi was being prosecuted with Cole.
Wike assured the youths that he would personally ensure that they benefit immensely from the recruitment of 10,000 Rivers indigenes into the State Civil Service.
To this end, he said he has directed the leadership of the National Youth Council chapter in the state to submit a comprehensive list of Rivers youths who desire to work in the civil service.
The governor, who enumerated several projects executed in all the 23 local government areas of the state, charged the youths to vote wisely for the continuation and consolidation of the development strides of his administration.
Wike announced the donation of the sum of N500million to the National Youth Council of Nigeria for the building of its secretariat in Rivers State.
The convener of the rally, Chief Tony Okocha, said the youths were impressed with Wike’s sterling performance in office.
On his part, the Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter, Chijioke Ihunwo, also assured the governor that Rivers youths have resolved to use their votes wisely on Saturday.
He declared that no Rivers youth would waste his or her vote on any stranger contesting for the office of the governor of Rivers State.
News
Continue To Do Right Thing, Banigo Tells INEC
Rivers State Deputy Governor and Senator-Elect of Rivers West Senatorial District, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has encouraged the National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to do the right thing.
Banigo stated this shortly after casting her vote at Ward 14 Unit 10 in Obuama, Degema Local Government Area.
According to the deputy governor, the Election could not hold yesterday because INEC had insufficient materials, noting that the Obuama people were peaceful and ready to exercise their franchise today.
“Unfortunately yesterday (Saturday) the electoral materials were insufficient and my people, the Obuama people are always peaceful, we quietly waited because we want to exercise our franchise.
“Today (Sunday), we are here you can see the turnout is still great and voting is going on peacefully, so I want to encourage INEC to continue to do the right thing and encourage everybody to continue to stay peaceful”, she said.
News
Chinese Firm To Launch Robot Taxis
Chinese tech company Baidu has announced that it can now operate robotaxis in a part of the capital city of Beijing with no human staff or driver inside.
According to CNBC, the move eliminates the labor cost for operating self-driving taxis — up to the permitted number of cars.
The government approval initially covers 10 vehicles in the Beijing suburb of Yizhuang, which is home to many corporations such as JD.com.
The suburb is the primary site of Baidu’s robotaxi public road testing and operation in Beijing city. In November 2021, local authorities allowed Baidu and rival robotaxi operator Pony.ai to charge fares for rides.
Public transport users can book heavily subsidized robotaxi rides through the companies’ apps.
Since the third quarter, Baidu claimed that in major Chinese cities, its self-driving taxis complete an average of more than 15 rides per vehicle per day — on par with traditional ride-hailing services
Baidu said in August it received approval to operate a handful of driverless and staff-less robotaxis in suburbs of major Chinese cities like Wuhan and Chongqing.
In the U.S., laws for testing robotaxis and charging riders also vary by city and state. Alphabet’s Waymo and General Motors’ subsidiary Cruise have operated public robotaxi services in the U.S. with no human staff inside.
Baidu shares briefly soared by more than 15 per cent during Hong Kong trading on Friday.
The stock closed at eight-week lows Thursday after the company revealed its artificial intelligence-powered Ernie bot, a Chinese-language rival to ChatGPT. CEO Robin Li said the company’s Ernie bot was not perfect, and emphasized the need to improve the product.
News
Police Parade Kano Lawmaker Threatening To Burn INEC Office
The Kano State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested Isyaku Ali Danja, among others, from Gezawa Constituency, over allegations of leading a team of hoodlums to destroy a collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission at Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.
The Kano State Police Commissioner, Husaini Gummel, made the disclosure on Sunday, while parading about 161 suspects, arrested for various political crimes during the conduct of the just concluded Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.
Also, the police boss explained that those paraded were accused of having allegedly snatched ballot boxes, disrupted elections, as well as engaging in violence, by wielding dangerous weapons and engaging in drug related crimes.
The CP thus assured that the suspects would be further investigated and accordingly prosecuted.
Gummel said, “As part of our activities in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state, we are parading suspects arrested for various violations during the election.
“They were arrested for ballot box snatching, disruption of voting, wielding of dangerous weapons, while some were caught with drugs.
“Among those arrested is a member of the state House of Assembly Isyaku Ali Danja of Gezawa Constituency, who led a team of hoodlums and attempted to destroy the INEC collation centre in Gezawa.
“They are all going to be investigated and prosecuted accordingly,” he assured.
Furthermore, the police boss cautioned members of the general public to cooperate with the police in ensuring that they did not engage in wild celebration that may result in a breach of the law.
