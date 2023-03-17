News
Rivers Police Debunk Reports Of DPO Shooting Subordinate
The Rivers State Police Command has debunked a social media publication making the rounds that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of 9th Mile Division shot an Inspector of Police attached to his Division.
The command, in a statement by its spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said that there was no truth in the said publication as no such incident has been reported in any part of the command.
“It is important to point out that there is no Division known as 9th Mile Police Station in Rivers State. Moreover, there is no record to show that the named DPO is serving in Rivers State.
‘As a matter of fact, there has been no shooting incident in the Command Formation (divisions and tactical teams) since January 2023″, the statement read in part.
The Police insisted that the publication was a figment of the imagination of some mischievous persons who want to create fear in the minds of the public and create rancor and disaffection within the police.
The command affirmed that as a responsible law enforcement agency, it is committed to exercising the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of its onerous responsibilities.
It urged all law-abiding citizens in the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear, saying the Police are well equipped to protect them.
The command urged media platforms and journalists to ensure the verification of stories before publication, advising them to avail themselves of the following hotlines to report any incident or development they believe has the potential to lead to crime or a breakdown of law and order: 08032003514, 08098880134.
Continue To Do Right Thing, Banigo Tells INEC
Rivers State Deputy Governor and Senator-Elect of Rivers West Senatorial District, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has encouraged the National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to do the right thing.
Banigo stated this shortly after casting her vote at Ward 14 Unit 10 in Obuama, Degema Local Government Area.
According to the deputy governor, the Election could not hold yesterday because INEC had insufficient materials, noting that the Obuama people were peaceful and ready to exercise their franchise today.
“Unfortunately yesterday (Saturday) the electoral materials were insufficient and my people, the Obuama people are always peaceful, we quietly waited because we want to exercise our franchise.
“Today (Sunday), we are here you can see the turnout is still great and voting is going on peacefully, so I want to encourage INEC to continue to do the right thing and encourage everybody to continue to stay peaceful”, she said.
Chinese Firm To Launch Robot Taxis
Chinese tech company Baidu has announced that it can now operate robotaxis in a part of the capital city of Beijing with no human staff or driver inside.
According to CNBC, the move eliminates the labor cost for operating self-driving taxis — up to the permitted number of cars.
The government approval initially covers 10 vehicles in the Beijing suburb of Yizhuang, which is home to many corporations such as JD.com.
The suburb is the primary site of Baidu’s robotaxi public road testing and operation in Beijing city. In November 2021, local authorities allowed Baidu and rival robotaxi operator Pony.ai to charge fares for rides.
Public transport users can book heavily subsidized robotaxi rides through the companies’ apps.
Since the third quarter, Baidu claimed that in major Chinese cities, its self-driving taxis complete an average of more than 15 rides per vehicle per day — on par with traditional ride-hailing services
Baidu said in August it received approval to operate a handful of driverless and staff-less robotaxis in suburbs of major Chinese cities like Wuhan and Chongqing.
In the U.S., laws for testing robotaxis and charging riders also vary by city and state. Alphabet’s Waymo and General Motors’ subsidiary Cruise have operated public robotaxi services in the U.S. with no human staff inside.
Baidu shares briefly soared by more than 15 per cent during Hong Kong trading on Friday.
The stock closed at eight-week lows Thursday after the company revealed its artificial intelligence-powered Ernie bot, a Chinese-language rival to ChatGPT. CEO Robin Li said the company’s Ernie bot was not perfect, and emphasized the need to improve the product.
Police Parade Kano Lawmaker Threatening To Burn INEC Office
The Kano State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested Isyaku Ali Danja, among others, from Gezawa Constituency, over allegations of leading a team of hoodlums to destroy a collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission at Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.
The Kano State Police Commissioner, Husaini Gummel, made the disclosure on Sunday, while parading about 161 suspects, arrested for various political crimes during the conduct of the just concluded Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.
Also, the police boss explained that those paraded were accused of having allegedly snatched ballot boxes, disrupted elections, as well as engaging in violence, by wielding dangerous weapons and engaging in drug related crimes.
The CP thus assured that the suspects would be further investigated and accordingly prosecuted.
Gummel said, “As part of our activities in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state, we are parading suspects arrested for various violations during the election.
“They were arrested for ballot box snatching, disruption of voting, wielding of dangerous weapons, while some were caught with drugs.
“Among those arrested is a member of the state House of Assembly Isyaku Ali Danja of Gezawa Constituency, who led a team of hoodlums and attempted to destroy the INEC collation centre in Gezawa.
“They are all going to be investigated and prosecuted accordingly,” he assured.
Furthermore, the police boss cautioned members of the general public to cooperate with the police in ensuring that they did not engage in wild celebration that may result in a breach of the law.
