Rivers Police Debunk Reports Of DPO Shooting Subordinate

The Rivers State Police Command has debunked a social media publication making the rounds that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of 9th Mile Division shot an Inspector of Police attached to his Division.

The command, in a statement by its spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said that there was no truth in the said publication as no such incident has been reported in any part of the command.

“It is important to point out that there is no Division known as 9th Mile Police Station in Rivers State. Moreover, there is no record to show that the named DPO is serving in Rivers State.

‘As a matter of fact, there has been no shooting incident in the Command Formation (divisions and tactical teams) since January 2023″, the statement read in part.

The Police insisted that the publication was a figment of the imagination of some mischievous persons who want to create fear in the minds of the public and create rancor and disaffection within the police.

The command affirmed that as a responsible law enforcement agency, it is committed to exercising the highest level of professionalism in the discharge of its onerous responsibilities.

It urged all law-abiding citizens in the state to go about their lawful businesses without fear, saying the Police are well equipped to protect them.

The command urged media platforms and journalists to ensure the verification of stories before publication, advising them to avail themselves of the following hotlines to report any incident or development they believe has the potential to lead to crime or a breakdown of law and order: 08032003514, 08098880134.