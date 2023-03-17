News
PDP Govs Betrayed Our Desire For Southern President -Wike
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, said some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors almost thwarted the desire for a southern Nigerian to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.
Wike explained that he contested the PDP presidential primary last year because of his firm belief that the south should produce President Buhari’s successor.
He made the assertion during the Rivers State student community town hall meeting/interactive session at the Obi Wali International Conference centre, Port Harcourt.
The town hall meeting/interactive session was organised by PDP Rivers State campaign council, directorate of mobilisation, sub-directorate on student mobilisation.
The governor, while addressing the students, said he did not have problems with anyone who voted for any of the two major presidential candidates from the south in the just concluded election.
According to him, what matter most is that presidential power will be shifting from the north to the south of Nigeria at the end of President Buhari’s tenure.
He explained that why the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors adhered to the resolutions reached by southern Nigeria governors in Asaba, Lagos and Enugu respectively, their PDP counterparts acted otherwise.
“We agreed in Southern Nigeria, all of us as governors, we agreed, we said it doesn’t matter the party you belong to, whether you are in no party, whether you are in a party, whether you are in any organisation, power must come to the south. But we in PDP betrayed ourselves”, he said.
Wike used the interactive session to acquaint the students with his numerous developmental achievements in the state.
He also promised to pay Rivers students bursary allowance, but insisted that any list of students generated by their leadership must bear the seal of the Vice-Chancellor of their respective institutions.
The governor disclosed that the bursary would be paid directly into the account of each student in order to ensure no one is short-changed.
He also used the occasion to appoint Mr Soye Maxwell as the Special Assistant on Student Affairs to the Rivers State Governor.
Earlier in his address, Maxwell, who is PDP deputy director, sub directorate on student mobilisation, had commended the governor for his administration’s huge investment in the educational sector.
“Your Excellency, your leadership qualities are best defined as that of an Eagle. Eagles are bold fearless, visionary, and tenacious. Eagles have vision. No matter the obstacles, the eagle will not move his focus from the prey until it captures it. Their eyes are specially made for long distance focus and clarity.
“For seven whole years, you have kept the NEW RIVERS VISION up and running, which has transformed the infrastructural landscape of our dear State, from the coastal towns of Tombia, Bonny, Opobo even down to the highlands of Ahoada, Etche, Omoku, Ikwerre, Port Harcourt and indeed the 23 LGAs of the State”, he said.
News
Continue To Do Right Thing, Banigo Tells INEC
Rivers State Deputy Governor and Senator-Elect of Rivers West Senatorial District, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has encouraged the National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to do the right thing.
Banigo stated this shortly after casting her vote at Ward 14 Unit 10 in Obuama, Degema Local Government Area.
According to the deputy governor, the Election could not hold yesterday because INEC had insufficient materials, noting that the Obuama people were peaceful and ready to exercise their franchise today.
“Unfortunately yesterday (Saturday) the electoral materials were insufficient and my people, the Obuama people are always peaceful, we quietly waited because we want to exercise our franchise.
“Today (Sunday), we are here you can see the turnout is still great and voting is going on peacefully, so I want to encourage INEC to continue to do the right thing and encourage everybody to continue to stay peaceful”, she said.
News
Chinese Firm To Launch Robot Taxis
Chinese tech company Baidu has announced that it can now operate robotaxis in a part of the capital city of Beijing with no human staff or driver inside.
According to CNBC, the move eliminates the labor cost for operating self-driving taxis — up to the permitted number of cars.
The government approval initially covers 10 vehicles in the Beijing suburb of Yizhuang, which is home to many corporations such as JD.com.
The suburb is the primary site of Baidu’s robotaxi public road testing and operation in Beijing city. In November 2021, local authorities allowed Baidu and rival robotaxi operator Pony.ai to charge fares for rides.
Public transport users can book heavily subsidized robotaxi rides through the companies’ apps.
Since the third quarter, Baidu claimed that in major Chinese cities, its self-driving taxis complete an average of more than 15 rides per vehicle per day — on par with traditional ride-hailing services
Baidu said in August it received approval to operate a handful of driverless and staff-less robotaxis in suburbs of major Chinese cities like Wuhan and Chongqing.
In the U.S., laws for testing robotaxis and charging riders also vary by city and state. Alphabet’s Waymo and General Motors’ subsidiary Cruise have operated public robotaxi services in the U.S. with no human staff inside.
Baidu shares briefly soared by more than 15 per cent during Hong Kong trading on Friday.
The stock closed at eight-week lows Thursday after the company revealed its artificial intelligence-powered Ernie bot, a Chinese-language rival to ChatGPT. CEO Robin Li said the company’s Ernie bot was not perfect, and emphasized the need to improve the product.
News
Police Parade Kano Lawmaker Threatening To Burn INEC Office
The Kano State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested Isyaku Ali Danja, among others, from Gezawa Constituency, over allegations of leading a team of hoodlums to destroy a collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission at Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.
The Kano State Police Commissioner, Husaini Gummel, made the disclosure on Sunday, while parading about 161 suspects, arrested for various political crimes during the conduct of the just concluded Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.
Also, the police boss explained that those paraded were accused of having allegedly snatched ballot boxes, disrupted elections, as well as engaging in violence, by wielding dangerous weapons and engaging in drug related crimes.
The CP thus assured that the suspects would be further investigated and accordingly prosecuted.
Gummel said, “As part of our activities in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state, we are parading suspects arrested for various violations during the election.
“They were arrested for ballot box snatching, disruption of voting, wielding of dangerous weapons, while some were caught with drugs.
“Among those arrested is a member of the state House of Assembly Isyaku Ali Danja of Gezawa Constituency, who led a team of hoodlums and attempted to destroy the INEC collation centre in Gezawa.
“They are all going to be investigated and prosecuted accordingly,” he assured.
Furthermore, the police boss cautioned members of the general public to cooperate with the police in ensuring that they did not engage in wild celebration that may result in a breach of the law.
Trending
-
Editorial3 days ago
As Nigerians Vote Again, ’Morrow…
-
Featured3 days ago
Guber Poll: RSG Petitions Defence Minister, Others Over Amaechi’s Plot To Unleash Violence …Declares Today As Public Holiday
-
Editorial45 mins ago
Black Sea Saga: Let Peace Reign
-
Entertainment3 days ago
BBTitans: Khosi Starts Her Own Talk Show In Biggie’s House
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Shell Resumes Oil Export From Bonny Terminal
-
Business3 days ago
Fuel Consumption Hits 80m Litres Daily Subsidy Skyrockets
-
Nation25 mins ago
Group Seeks 35% Female Inclusion In Energy Sector
-
Sports3 days ago
World Needs More Football – Infantine