PDP Govs Betrayed Our Desire For Southern President -Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, said some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors almost thwarted the desire for a southern Nigerian to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Wike explained that he contested the PDP presidential primary last year because of his firm belief that the south should produce President Buhari’s successor.

He made the assertion during the Rivers State student community town hall meeting/interactive session at the Obi Wali International Conference centre, Port Harcourt.

The town hall meeting/interactive session was organised by PDP Rivers State campaign council, directorate of mobilisation, sub-directorate on student mobilisation.

The governor, while addressing the students, said he did not have problems with anyone who voted for any of the two major presidential candidates from the south in the just concluded election.

According to him, what matter most is that presidential power will be shifting from the north to the south of Nigeria at the end of President Buhari’s tenure.

He explained that why the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors adhered to the resolutions reached by southern Nigeria governors in Asaba, Lagos and Enugu respectively, their PDP counterparts acted otherwise.

“We agreed in Southern Nigeria, all of us as governors, we agreed, we said it doesn’t matter the party you belong to, whether you are in no party, whether you are in a party, whether you are in any organisation, power must come to the south. But we in PDP betrayed ourselves”, he said.

Wike used the interactive session to acquaint the students with his numerous developmental achievements in the state.

He also promised to pay Rivers students bursary allowance, but insisted that any list of students generated by their leadership must bear the seal of the Vice-Chancellor of their respective institutions.

The governor disclosed that the bursary would be paid directly into the account of each student in order to ensure no one is short-changed.

He also used the occasion to appoint Mr Soye Maxwell as the Special Assistant on Student Affairs to the Rivers State Governor.

Earlier in his address, Maxwell, who is PDP deputy director, sub directorate on student mobilisation, had commended the governor for his administration’s huge investment in the educational sector.

“Your Excellency, your leadership qualities are best defined as that of an Eagle. Eagles are bold fearless, visionary, and tenacious. Eagles have vision. No matter the obstacles, the eagle will not move his focus from the prey until it captures it. Their eyes are specially made for long distance focus and clarity.

“For seven whole years, you have kept the NEW RIVERS VISION up and running, which has transformed the infrastructural landscape of our dear State, from the coastal towns of Tombia, Bonny, Opobo even down to the highlands of Ahoada, Etche, Omoku, Ikwerre, Port Harcourt and indeed the 23 LGAs of the State”, he said.